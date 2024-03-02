South Carolina basketball live score updates vs. Florida : Gamecocks face Gators in SEC game

Both the South Carolina and Florida basketball teams have played a bevy of close games this season, particularly of late.

The Gamecocks and Gators have played 10 games apiece decided by five points or less and five games each decided by three points or less.

Their SEC showdown on Saturday at the Gamecocks’ Colonial Life Center has the potential to play out in similar fashion.

“March is upon us,” South Carolina coach Lamont Paris said. “It seems like every game gets tougher and tougher as we move forward and there’s more on the line each time.”

There’s plenty on the line for both the Gamecocks (23-5, 10-4 SEC) and Gators (20-8, 10-5), who have rebounded from losing seasons in 2023 to wind up nationally ranked – 18th and 24th, respectively, in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll – and in contention near the top of the SEC standings with three games remaining.

Both teams are on late-season rolls, having each won nine of their past 11 games.

