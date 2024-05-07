South Carolina basketball gives 4-star signee Trent Noah full release from NLI

COLUMBIA — Four-star prospect Trent Noah requested and was granted a full release from his national letter of intent from South Carolina basketball, he announced on Tuesday.

Noah signed with coach Lamont Paris and the Gamecocks in November but wants to reopen his recruitment process in hopes of playing closer to home.

Noah is a 6-foot-6 small forward from Kentucky and was the No. 2 recruit in his class in the state according to the 247Sports Composite.

Noah scored 129 points over the four games of the state tournament and finished his high school career scoring 3,707 points, according to 247Sports' John Whittle. Noah chose the Gamecocks over Butler, St. Louis and Western Kentucky.

"I sincerely appreciate Coach Paris' genuine investment in me, both on and off the court, and his compassion and professionalism during this process," Noah wrote.

The news comes shortly after the transfer portal window closed and Paris added three more Gamecocks to the roster in the offseason, including guard Jamarii Thomas.

