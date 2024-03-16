South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris explains how loss to Auburn is opportunity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ― South Carolina basketball coach Lamont Paris would have liked to have spent his Sunday afternoon perched on a ladder, cutting down the net after winning the SEC tournament.

If his Gamecocks (26-7) weren't going to get there, though, maybe a quarterfinal exit like the one Auburn (25-7) handed them on Friday at Bridgestone Arena isn't the worst thing.

"If not for winning it all . . . some people would probably prefer this, than play another game and still not win it all," Paris said. "Some seeding things may go into that in terms of the NCAA tournament. I just think it will be a good time for us to get back and try to get off of our feet, rest, then do a lot of recovery."

Paris noted after the game that the team is dealing with some injury issues. Forward Myles Stute, who has started 17 games this season, averaging 8.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, did not dress. Starting guard Ta'Lon Cooper looked banged-up in the 86-55 defeat, too.

"I think what it does is give guys some time to rest up and heal up and get treatment and recover. I think that's a big part of it," Paris said.

He rejected the idea that the team needed a wake-up call like the loud one Auburn delivered. Maybe a team that entered its conference tournament having won 15 games in a row could benefit from the self-reflection a lopsided loss might provoke, he theorized.

But that wasn't the case here. Paris didn't count complacency among the reasons for his team's misstep.

"We were playing as hard as we could," he said. "It wasn't our day today."

Paris and Auburn coach Bruce Pearl agreed that the Tigers are a bad matchup for South Carolina, something Paris attributed to Auburn's defensive aggression and length. The Tigers beat South Carolina by 40 in their only regular-season meeting.

GAME RECAP: South Carolina basketball ousted from 2024 SEC tournament after listless showing vs Auburn

Friday's showing by the Gamecocks wasn't much better. The interior advantage they built in Thursday's win over Arkansas was completely torn down by Auburn, which pummeled them in the paint with All-SEC forward Johni Broome.

Freshman standout Collin Murray-Boyles had his worst game in weeks, shooting 1-for-9 from the floor and ending with four points.

But thanks to a 25-win regular season, the Gamecocks aren't finished.

They hope they'll benefit from the added rest. The March Madness field will be announced on Sunday (6 p.m. ET, CBS), with South Carolina's first game coming on Thursday or Friday.

"By the grace of the basketball gods, they're going to call our name on Sunday, and we'll be elated about that," Paris said. "We'll rejoice in that moment.

"This game, it is what it is. Guys will talk about it tonight. Some of their families are here. We'll wake up tomorrow morning, fly back to Columbia, and the excitement will start about what the next adventure is for us."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: How South Carolina basketball's SEC tournament loss has silver lining