South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin tested positive for coronavirus in May

Frank Martin, the men’s basketball coach at the University of South Carolina, revealed Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 in May.

In a message released on the university website, Martin said he was tested for COVID-19 on May 8 ahead of a scheduled surgery for knee replacement. Two days later, he was “shocked” to find that he tested positive.

“I didn't have any symptoms, other than feeling a bit fatigued, and I immediately entered quarantine at my home. I'm thankful to say that I did not have to be hospitalized,” Martin wrote.

Upon receiving the positive outcome, Martin’s concern quickly turned to his family. Thankfully, nobody in his family tested positive. Later, on May 23, Martin’s follow-up test came back negative. Martin was not hospitalized and was able to recover from home.

“I'm so thankful and appreciative for the wellbeing of my family and my personal health at this time, and I've thought and reflected on the many families who have not been as fortunate. I'm in awe of the medical professionals and first responders who continue to courageously battle the Coronavirus everyday and I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” Martin wrote.

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin speaks during the Southeastern Conference NCAA college basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

A few weeks ago, the SEC voted to allow voluntary in-person athletic activities on its campuses beginning June 8. Martin wants to make sure South Carolina’s return-to-campus process is taken seriously.

“We have a responsibility to protect, help and care for each other. Let's continue to educate ourselves about this virus, and follow the advice of medical professionals and do what we can to prevent the spread,” Martin said.

“Please reach out to your families and your friends who may be self-isolating, particularly the elderly, so they have someone to talk to and someone to listen. Let's take care of each other and let's keep those who are suffering from this disease and those nurses, doctors and first responders who are fighting for us in our prayers.”

Martin is entering his ninth season at South Carolina, where he has accumulated 147-118 overall record and most notably led the Gamecocks to the Final Four in 2017.

