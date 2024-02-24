South Carolina basketball bounces back with convincing SEC victory at Ole Miss

B.J. Mack scored 17 points as South Carolina basketball cruised past Ole Miss 72-59 Saturday in a key SEC game at the Rebels’ SJB Pavilion.

Mack was one of four players in double figures for the Gamecocks (22-5, 10-4 SEC), who bounced back with a road victory after suffering back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

Zachary Davis added 14 points for South Carolina while Collin Murray-Boyles scored 12. Jacobi Wright added 10 points and made 2-of-3 shots from 3-point long range.

Ole Miss (19-8, 6-8) suffered just its second defeat in 16 home games this season.

The Rebels scored the first four points of the game, but the Gamecocks retaliated with an 8-0 run and never trailed again. South Carolina led by 14 at halftime and extended that lead to 17 late in the game.

The Gamecocks had a season-high 44 rebounds and shot 47% from 3-point range while holding Ole Miss to 3-of-16 from long range, its lowest number of made 3s this season.

Feb 24, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson (5) shoots as Mississippi Rebels guard Jaylen Murray (5) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Gamecocks seized control with big first half

South Carolina’s defense was impressive, particularly in the opening half.

The Gamecocks held the Rebels to 22 points on 22.7% shooting in the first half – their lowest total for points and shooting percentage in a half this season. Ole Miss had only two second-chance points and was 0-of-5 from 3-point range. It marked the first time this season in which Ole Miss failed to make at least two 3-pointers in the opening half.

The Gamecocks closed the first half on a 13-3 run en route to a 14-point lead, 36-22, at the break.

Meechie Johnson returns to Gamecocks' lineup

It was a good time for South Carolina to have a midweek bye for Meechie Johnson. The bye enabled the recovery of Johnson after he took an elbow to the head with five minutes to play in the Gamecocks’ one-point loss to LSU on Feb. 17.

Johnson, whose 13.8 scoring average is second on the team, did not return to the LSU game and had to go through concussion protocol before being cleared to return to practice Thursday. On Saturday, he scored only five points on 1-for-10 shooting, but had six rebounds and two steals.

Zachary Davis turns in impressive effort

Zachary Davis notched the best performances of his career in the victory at Ole Miss.

Davis, who entered the game averaging 4.6 points and shooting 29.6% from 3-point range, scored a career-high 14 points. He was 4-for-9 shots from the field and 6-for-8 free throws and also grabbed a team-leading nine rebounds, finishing just one rebound shy of his first career double-double.

Davis was making his 10th consecutive start.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina basketball bounces back with big SEC win at Ole Miss