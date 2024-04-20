Advertisement

South Carolina basketball big man entering the transfer portal

Lou Bezjak

South Carolina basketball will be losing one of its players to the transfer portal.

Josh Gray is entering the transfer portal, a source with knowledge of the situation told The State.

Gray played two seasons at USC after transferring from LSU. This season, the 7-footer averaged 4.3 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds in 32 games this season.

Gray’s departure gives Gamecocks’ three scholarship spots for next season.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated