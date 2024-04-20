South Carolina basketball big man entering the transfer portal

South Carolina basketball will be losing one of its players to the transfer portal.

Josh Gray is entering the transfer portal, a source with knowledge of the situation told The State.

Gray played two seasons at USC after transferring from LSU. This season, the 7-footer averaged 4.3 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds in 32 games this season.

Gray’s departure gives Gamecocks’ three scholarship spots for next season.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated