South Carolina basketball adds productive point guard, MEAC Player of Year

South Carolina has finally landed its transfer point guard.

About a week after missing out on La Salle transfer Jhamir Brickus, who ended up choosing Villanova, South Carolina took another swing in the portal and found a new guy to run its offense.

On Sunday afternoon, Norfolk State transfer point guard Jamarii Thomas committed to the Gamecocks. The 6-foot, 185-pound Greensboro, NC native averaged 17 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists a game.

Thomas committed to VCU five days ago but the Gamecocks were able to flip him. He was the MEAC Player of the Year last season.

Thomas began his career with two seasons spent at UNC Wilmington before transferring to Norfolk State for his junior campaign. He comes to South Carolina with one season of eligability remaining.