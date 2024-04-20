South Carolina baseball bounces back, evens series with No. 2 Arkansas

After not getting clutch hits in the series opener against Arkansas, South Carolina’s bats came through Saturday.

Talmadage LeCroy and Parker Noland each had two-run singles and seldom-used Austin Brinling gave a spark at the top of the order as the No. 20 Gamecocks held on against the second-ranked Razorbacks for a 6-3 victory on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

The three-game series will be finished later Saturday starting at 5:15 p.m.. The series was played in just two days after the threat of rain Sunday forced it to be altered.

The Gamecocks are looking to take a series from one of the Southeastern Conference top teams for the second time this year. USC swept then No. 3 Vanderbilt last month.

South Carolina managed just four hits and left 10 on base on Friday in the 2-1 loss against Arkansas, which started first-round pick Hagen Smith.

But the Gamecocks broke out Saturday in the sixth inning, scoring four for a 6-1 lead. Brinling, the North Florida transfer, had an RBI single and Noland had a two-run single to right in the inning.

Brinling, a center fielder, was inserted in the lineup at leadoff after making just one start all season. The former Atlantic Sun selection had two hits in the game.

Arkansas cut it to 6-3 and had the bases loaded with one out in the ninth. But Connor McCreary got out of the jam to save it.

Former Chapin standout Matthew Becker got the win in relief of Eli Jones.

Jones, the normal Friday starter, was moved to Saturday and went four innings, allowing one run on seven hits.

South Carolina got on the board first in the second inning. Noland and Kennedy Jones led off the inning with a pair of walks. After a Dalton Reeves’ sacrifice bunt, LeCroy followed with a single up the middle to make it 2-0.

Arkansas got a run back in the fourth on Will Edmundson’s sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 2-1.

South Carolina had a chance to extend the lead in the fourth inning. The Gamecocks loaded the bases with one out, but Parker Coil retired USC’s top two hitters, Cole Messina and Ethan Petry, to end the inning.

