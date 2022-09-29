South Carolina assistant coach steps away from team

South Carolina offensive line coach Greg Adkins has stepped away from the team, per USC..

Adkins previously missed last year’s game against Auburn due to what head coach Shane Beamer called a “health scare.” No more details were given at the time.

Adkins is in his second year on staff at South Carolina following three years at Marshall — his alma mater. He and Beamer previously overlapped on Phil Fulmer’s staff at Tennessee in the early 2000s, when Beamer was a graduate assistant for the Volunteers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.