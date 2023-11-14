South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway: Entry list, live stream, more for 2023 race featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr., other NASCAR stars

Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is getting used to racing his Late Model Stock Car at Florence Motor Speedway. Having finished ninth in last year’s South Carolina 400 at the NASCAR Home Track, the 49-year-old during Saturday’s edition of the race will have his third chance at a Florence victory in 2023.

Earnhardt is included on the loaded entry list for this year’s South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET on FloRacing). He finished sixth in the track’s Locked In 150 a couple months ago to secure his place in the 250-lap feature. Earnhardt also ran Florence’s Icebreaker in February, when he logged a 16th-place finish.

Saturday’s South Carolina 400 figures to be another action-packed show one year after Late Model Stock star Brenden “Butterbean” Queen took the checkered flag in what was his debut race with Lee Pulliam Performance. Queen is back for 2023, as is Carson Kvapil, the JR Motorsports driver whom Queen outlasted for last year’s win.

After winning the Locked In 150 in September, South Carolina short-track racing veteran Sam Yarbrough will start the 2023 South Carolina 400 from the pole position.

That’s all we know ahead of a long day of practice and qualifying Saturday as more than 40 Late Model Stock Car competitors look to add a Florence crown jewel to their trophy cases that evening.

Below is everything to know about the 2023 South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway, including the entry list and how to watch.

South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway: TV channel, live stream

The 2023 South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway will be shown exclusively on FloRacing, the streaming home of all NASCAR Roots properties.

That means the race will not broadcast on a traditional TV channel/network.

FloRacing’s coverage of Saturday’s action is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. ET. That’s when qualifying will begin for all three divisions (Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Late Models).

Pre-race ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, immediately followed by feature racing. Twin Late Model heat races will begin the feature action, followed by the Street Stock and Mini Stock races. The 250-lap Late Model feature will close the night.

Race Date Streaming start time How to watch South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 4:30 p.m. ET FloRacing

Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet prepares to race during the 30th South Carolina 400 Charlie Powell Memorial in Florence, South Carolina on November 19, 2022. (Jaylynn Nash/NASCAR)

Entry list

Dale Earnhardt Jr. headlines the entry list for Saturday’s South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway. But the NASCAR legend’s Hall of Fame credentials will do little to help him against a stacked field of Late Model Stock Car aces.

For example, Earnhardt will race against the driver who delivered JR Motorsports the 2020 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship. Josh Berry, who will drive the No. 4 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series next season for Stewart-Haas Racing, will pilot Kevin Harvick’s late model at Florence.

Last year’s SC 400 front-runners Brenden Queen and Carson Kvapil are back in the field for 2023. As are talented late model drivers William Sawalich, Kaden Honeycutt, Doug Barnes Jr., Katie Hettinger, Kade Brown, Carter Langley, Brandon Pierce, Ryan Glenski, Landon Huffman, Josh Williams and Stephen Nasse, to name a few.

The complete Late Model Stock Car entry list is below.

(As of Nov. 13)

51 Matt Cox

02 Justin Milliken

03 Brenden Queen

34 Matt Linker

13 Cody Kelley

16 Casey Kelley

95 Jacob Heafner\

21 Lanie Buice

99 Austin Somero

23 Kade Brown

95 Sam Yarbrough

94 Jamie Weatherford

07 Averitt Lucas

1 Trent Barnes

88 Doug Barnes Jr.

71 Katie Hettinger

29 Casey Wyatt

2 Gracie Trotter

18 Anthony Adams

5 Carter Langley

2 Brandon Pierce

30 Paul Owens

55 Mark Wertz

28 Ryan Glenski

75 Coy Beard

3 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

8 Carson Kvapil

62 Josh Berry

T2 Travis Truett

20 Josh Dickens

32 Zack Miracle

5 Bryant Barnhill

18 Truett Miranda

21 Landon DeVaughn

28 Landon S. Huffman

11 Josh Williams

16 Adam McCumbee

09 Riley Gentry

75 Landon Huffman

18 David Roberts

43 William Sawalich

10 Kaden Honeycutt

04 Ronnie Bassett Jr.

51 Stephen Nasse

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s South Carolina 400 history at Florence Motor Speedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. last year made a significant return to his roots when he competed in the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway.

In what was the 30th edition of the race, Earnhardt drove a car sporting a throwback scheme to the Bass Pro Shops car his father Dale Earnhardt Sr. drove in the 1998 NASCAR All-Star Race.

Junior qualified 26th and methodically worked his way into contention ahead of the final 50-lap run. With 13 laps to go, Earnhardt made contact with Matt Cox down the backstretch while the two were racing for third. The contact sent Cox into the inside wall, and event officials penalized Earnhardt by sending him to the tail of the field for causing the crash.

Earnhardt marched back through the field a second time, but an incident with Landon Pembelton with fewer than five laps left saw Earnhardt penalized a second time, resulting in a ninth-place finish.

PHOTOS: Dale Jr. racing at Florence Motor Speedway

The race was Earnhardt‘s first at Florence Motor Speedway since his formative years in the 1990s. The 2023 edition of the South Carolina 400 will be his second start in the prestigious race.

Earnhardt also raced in Florence’s Icebreaker in February; he finished 16th. He finished sixth in the track’s Locked In 150 a couple months ago.

Race-day schedule

Saturday at Florence Motor Speedway will mark the second full day of racing action in what makes up the Charlie Powell Memorial event.

For Street Stocks, Mini Stocks and Late Models on Saturday, there will be two practice sessions ahead of qualifying. For the Late Models, those who don’t log a top-20 time in qualifying will compete in the heat races later in the evening to try to secure their starting positions. The top six finishers of those heat races will advance to the main event.

Below is the complete race-day schedule for Saturday at Florence.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Time Event 8:30 a.m. ET Late Model trailer parking 9 a.m. ET Late Model pit gates open 9:30 a.m. ET Late Model tire area opens / Late Model tech line opens 10:30 a.m. ET Support divisions parking / gates 11 a.m. ET Support divisions tire area opens Noon ET Driver’s meeting 12:30 p.m. ET Practice Round 1 (Street Stocks 20 minutes; Mini Stocks 20 minutes; Late Models 45 minutes) 2 p.m. ET Practice Round 2 (Street Stocks 15 minutes; Mini Stocks 15 minutes; Late Models 30 minutes) 3 p.m. ET Grandstands open 3:15 p.m. ET Pre-qualifying tech: Late Models 4:30 p.m. ET Qualifying (Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Late Models) 6 p.m. ET Pre-race ceremonies and features (Late Model Heat Race 1 25 laps; Late Model Heat Race 2 25 laps; Street Stocks 50 laps; Mini Stocks 50 laps; Late Models 250 laps)

Race format

Below is the race format for the South Carolina 400, via Florence Motor Speedway.

ALL TEAMS WILL QUALIFY WITH THE TOP 20 LOCKING IN FROM QUALIFYING. THE POLE POSITION IS RESERVED FOR THE 95 OF SAM YARBROUGH WITH HIS WIN IN THE LOCKED IN 150.

AFTER QUALIFYING, THE TOP 20 WILL LOCK INTO THE 250 LAP FEATURE.

ALL OTHER CARS WILL BE RELEGATED TO TWO 25 LAP HEAT RACES WITH THE TOP 6 FINISHERS ADVANCING.

THE TRACK HAS THE OPTION TO ADD 3-4 PROVISIONALS IF DESIRED, TO CAP THE STARTING FIELD TO 36 CARS.

THE FEATURE WILL BE 250 LAPS WITH A 10-MIN BREAK AT LAP 125.

Results

Although the Myrtle Beach 400 no longer exists, the tradition that started back in 1993 remains alive and well in the South Carolina 400.

For 26 years, Late Model Stock competitors across the southeast had the Myrtle Beach 400 circled on their calendar. The driver who found the most success during that timeframe was Frank Deiny Jr. He tallied three consecutive Myrtle Beach 400 victories from 2003-05 before adding one more checkered flag in the prestigious race back in 2010, which he accomplished by passing Steve Grissom‘s son Kyle Grissom with 20 laps remaining.

Other notable drivers who have scored a Myrtle Beach 400 victory include Josh Berry, Christian Eckes, Myatt Snider, Timothy Peters and Scott Riggs. Will Burns claimed the final Myrtle Beach 400 in 2019.

Below is the complete list of Myrtle Beach 400 and South Carolina 400 winners.

Myrtle Beach 400

Year Winner 1993 Jody Ridley 1994 Gary St. Amant 1995 Freddie Query 1996 Jay Fogleman 1997 David Blankenship 1998 Stephen Grimes 1999 Scott Riggs 2000 Greg Edwards 2001 Robert Powell 2002 Robert Powell 2003 Timothy Peters 2004 Frank Deiny, Jr. 2005 Frank Deiny, Jr. 2006 Frank Deiny, Jr. 2007 Sam Yarbrough 2008 Jamey Caudill 2009 Lucas Ransone 2010 Frank Deiny, Jr. 2011 Garrett Campbell 2012 Anthony Anders 2013 Lee Pulliam 2014 Travis Swaim 2015 Myatt Snider 2016 Christian Eckes 2017 Josh Berry 2018 Chad McCumbee 2019 Will Burns

South Carolina 400

Year Winner 2020 Ty Majeski 2021 Ty Majeski 2022 Brenden Queen

Fans and NASCAR scenes during the 30th South Carolina 400 Charlie Powell Memorial in Florence, South Carolina on November 19, 2022. (Jaylynn Nash/NASCAR)

Florence Motor Speedway track profile

Even casual race fans know about South Carolina‘s Darlington Raceway, one of the most iconic venues the NASCAR Cup Series visits on an annual basis.

Those same fans may or may not know about a NASCAR Home Track located just 15 miles south of Darlington known as the Diamond of the Southeast. Florence Motor Speedway, nestled in the town of Timmonsville, is indeed a gem of a short track.

Florence Motor Speedway, now a NASCAR-sanctioned venue and part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, has been hosting local short track racing since 1982. It has been operated on the watch of owner and promotor Steve Zacharias since 2020.

Zacharias is the reason Florence‘s racing season begins with the IceBreaker, an event that features late-model stocks in addition to super trucks, limited late models and mini stocks. He brought the IceBreaker to Florence from nearby Myrtle Beach Speedway upon that track‘s closing.

The track itself is unique in its layout. The 0.4-mile paved oval features progressive banking in the corners, a combination that‘s prone to producing side-by-side racing.

Perhaps the most unique attribute of Florence Motor Speedway is that fact that, with the exception of the frontstretch in front of the grandstands, it has no outside wall.

“It‘s unusual the first time you go there and experience it,” 2020 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series champion Josh Berry told NASCAR.com. “But after a while, it‘s no big deal.

“It‘s a really fun track.”