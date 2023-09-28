South Caldwell, Freedom play to 4-4 draw

Sep. 28—The South Caldwell soccer team fought back from a 3-0 first-half deficit on Monday night to take the Freedom Patriots into double overtime and end the game in a 4-4 draw.

Spartans head coach Rick Pilato said his team's attitude was the key to the game's outcome.

"I'm very proud of our boys' never-quit attitude, and that is very much appreciated by our coaching staff," Pilato said.

Freedom dominated the first half, controlling the ball and scoring three goals late in the first half.

Samuel Quinonez scored all three of the Patriots' goals in the first half.

The Spartans entered the second half facing an uphill battle, but they proved they were up to the task when senior Caden Pilato, junior Pedro Guevara, and junior Spencer Richards each scored a goal to tie things up.

In the first overtime, The Spartans struck first, while Quinonez answered for the Patriots in the second overtime to end the contest 4-4.

Pilato ended the game with two goals and an assist, while Guevara finished with one goal and one assist.

Richards scored a goal, while Tristan Mearns dished out one assist.

The Spartans (3-5-3 overall) will travel to Alexander Central (8-2-1) on Thursday.