South Bend natives turned Purdue Boilermakers relish return home

SOUTH BEND — Purdue women's basketball sophomore forward Mila Reynolds scored against Notre Dame in what was a silent homecoming of sorts for herself, sister Amiyah and former high school teammate Rashunda Jones in South Bend.

Jones was a medical scratch while Amiyah is redshirting. That left Mila has the only representative to see action against their hometown Fighting Irish.

Sitting with watchful eyes was her father and South Bend Washington girls coach Steven Reynolds. Mila has undergone a year of change in 2023 after transferring from Maryland to join Jones and Amiyah.

Purdue’s Mila Reynolds (15) is called for an offensive foul on Notre Dame’s KK Bransford (14) in the second half Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at the Purcell Pavilion.

Competitive drive brings out best in Purdue basketball's Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith

Purdue women's basketball plagued by turnovers in loss at Notre Dame

Steven Reynolds has made sure to keep a beat over what's happening in the lives of his daughters and Jones who is considered extended family.

"He's been telling me to stay with it," Mila Reynolds said after losing 76-39 to Notre Dame. "Just keep your head in it and I'm just trying to persevere."

Walking into Purcell Pavilion adorned in a Purdue hoodie gave the elder Reynolds joy even if the outcome wasn't what he had hoped for. The pastor of Southgate Church in South Bend beamed with pride seeing his daughters play at home.

"It's kept me young and kept me invigorated," Steven Reynolds said about watching his daughters. "They are as much of an inspiration to me as I am to them."

Steven credited Purdue coach Katie Gearlds as the Boilermakers utilize a roster that is brimming with talent that's ahead of the curve in many ways but still inexperienced.

Jones is the third leading scorer inn a program that consists of four freshmen.

Reynolds sees the progress and build of Purdue even if the team struggled in South Bend.

"I believe in her, I believe in what she's doing and the kids do to," Steven Reynolds said. 'With the new staff they have, they have been just phenomenal. It's been an easy transition and easy move for us."

The visit back north to South Bend offered the Reynolds sisters and Jones a slight reprieve from the grind of Division I basketball. Mila hadn't seen her family in person in two months.

"Getting to play in front of family is special," Mila Reynolds said. "You can only appreciate this moment even though we didn't come out with a win."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: South Bend Washington graduates playing at Purdue return home