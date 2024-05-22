South beats Greencastle in tennis regional

May 21—Terre Haute South secured its position as the favorite to win the Terre Haute North Regional in girls high school tennis on Tuesday afternoon with a 4-1 victory over Greencastle.

Coach Dallas Kelsey's 27th-ranked Braves will be seeking the school's 26th regional championship — but just its second since 2019 — at 5 p.m. Wednesday against Brownsburg, which has only won one regional title in school history.

The Bulldogs beat Bloomington South in Tuesday's other semifinal match, also by a 4-1 score, but half of their wins this season have come in postseason play after just a 3-11 regular season.

The Braves, on the other hand, faced a 20-win Greencastle team that was making its fourth straight regional appearance and is coached by Annette Munoz. Munoz had a boys team that faced the Braves in 2016 when she coached the only sectional championship team in Turkey Run history and got the Warriors to the finals of the Crawfordsville Regional.

On Tuesday, the key match was at No. 1 singles, where South's Sarah Rowe overcame a first-set loss to defeat Greencastle's outstanding sophomore Allie Landry.

The older Landry sister, Maddie, got the point for the Tiger Cubs at No. 2 singles and South's Jessica Kallubhavi and Savannah Semmler overcame a tough challenge from Greencastle's Isabella Monnett and Sophia Riggle at No. 1 doubles. The Braves dominated at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles.

Brownsburg 4, Bloomington South 1

Singles — Emma Jones (B) def. Madelyn Santner 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Brooke Liao (BS) def. Emma Trantner 6-4, 6-4; Josie Campbell (B) def. Carlota Campos Morales 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles — Ayla Lathrop-Ella Short (B) def. Carla Demeter-Hannah Vandeventer 6-1, 6-1; Maddie Campbell-Ashlyn Upton (B) def. EverlyClark-Eloine Reynolds 6-4, 6-2.

Terre Haute South 4, Greencastle 1

Singles — Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Allie Landry 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Maddie Landry (G) def. Jordan Miller 2-6, 6-1, 6-2; Aja Irish (THS) def. Addison Fowler 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles — Jessica Kallubhavi-Savannah Semmler (THS) def. Isabella Monnett-Sophia Riggle 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); Anika Gera-Ellie Luken (THS) def, Liberty Amis-Lauren Dibble 6-1, 6-1.

Next — Brownsburg (6-11) and Terre Haute South (18-7) play for the regional championship at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Greencastle finished 20-4, Bloomington South 10-10.