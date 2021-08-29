South Bay Lakers GM Nick Mazzella discusses Lakers’ Summer League team

The Los Angeles Lakers participated in two different Summer League tournaments shortly after draft night and finished with a combined 4-3 record.

Los Angeles developed hype around the team despite not having a 2021 draft pick — it was traded in the package for Russell Westbrook — with the additions of Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves on two-way contracts, followed by Mac McClung and Chaundee Brown.

Devontae Cacok, who was one of L.A.’s two-way players for the last two seasons, also participated despite not making the main roster following the conclusion of his contract.

Other notable players on the roster were Vic Law, Trevelin Queen, Yoeli Childs and Jordan Floyd.

Nick Mazzella, who is the general manager of the G League South Bay Lakers, recapped how the key players performed throughout the competitions:

Austin Reaves, Joel Ayayi

"Lot to like about Austin [Reaves], lot to be excited about," Mazzella said. "You know, in a year where we didn't have a draft pick, to be able to get two players on two-way deals, Austin, Joel [Ayayi], we're really excited. We felt like we had draft picks because of that."

Mac McClung

"Coming in, a lot of people knew about Mac [McClung] as a fan favorite, but I think that the one thing that impressed us most in the pre-draft process was his tenacity and actually on the defensive end," Mazzella said. "You know, we think he has a shot."

Chaundee Brown

"What excites you about Chaundee is you see his profile, you see the strength he has, the size he has and his shooting ability," Mazzella said.

Trevelin Queen

"A guy like Trevelin Queen, 6'6", he has NBA size and athleticism," Mazzella said. Queen made his biggest mark in the Summer League finale against the Golden State Warriors when he dropped 21 points in 17 minutes, illustrating clear 3-and-D ability. However, he has yet to be signed.

Vic Law

"Vic Law is just a...kind of a steady presence for us," Mazzella said. "He's hitting his shots, he rebounds, he just plays the right way."

Devontae Cacok

"Obviously Devontae Cacok is a guy that we've had in our system for two years now," Mazzella said. "He's a guy we believe in."

Yoeli Childs

"Yoeli Childs has come in and provided that stretchability for the bigs for us," Mazzella said.

Jordan Floyd

"A guy like Jordan Floyd who can come off the bench and just really score the basketball," Mazzella said.

Justin Robinson

"Justin Robinson's been great," Mazzella said. "He's a guy that can just control our tempo, hit open shots and make sure that we're operating as a team and running things smoothly.

