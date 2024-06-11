South American Pundit Claims Ex Arsenal & Man United Veteran ‘Wants To Extend Inter Milan Contract’

Chilean pundit Marcelo Espina believes that forward Alexis Sanchez wants to extend his contract with Inter Milan.

The former Colo-Colo midfielder and Chile ESPN commentator claimed that he knew from sources close to Sanchez that the 35-year-old doesn’t want to leave the Nerazzurri, via FCInterNews.

At the moment, Sanchez is just a couple weeks away from the expiration of his contract with Inter.

The Chilean signed a one-year deal with the Nerazzurri last summer.

Sanchez had a three-year spell with Inter between 2019 and 2022. He then left to join Marseille for one season – but then made the surprise return to the San Siro.

Over the season just gone, Sanchez was never a first-choice starter. However, he had his share of opportunities, and did contribute goals and assists in the playing time he was given.

Reports suggest that there is little chance of Inter offering Sanchez a new deal.

The Nerazzurri are ready to move on from the veteran former Arsenal and Manchester United forward.

Inter have already signed Mehdi Taremi as they aim to re-tool their attack for next season. And there are also links to other forwards, such as Albert Gudmundsson and Paulo Dybala.

But according to Chilean pundit Espina, the player himself still hopes to stay.

Espina: Alexis Sanchez Wants To Extend Inter Milan Contract

Former Colo-Colo midfielder and ESPN pundit Espina said that “I met a person who’s close to [Sanchez], very close, at the Madrid airport.”

“He told me that Alexis’s intention is to extend his contract another season.”

“His idea is to continue in Europe,” said the former midfielder of Sanchez.

“Preferably at Inter.”

During the season just gone, Sanchez made a total of 23 appearances for Inter across all competitions.

The Chilean scored two goals, and assisted another five in total over the course of the campaign.