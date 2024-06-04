South Allegheny ends Central Cambria's season of firsts in 3A playoffs

EBENSBURG, Pa. – When the Central Cambria baseball team looks back on the 2024 season, it will be remembered for a lot of firsts.

The program secured its first playoff win in more than a decade, its first District 6 championship and its first PIAA playoff appearance.

Monday evening, however, walks haunted and added up as the Red Devils fell in a rout against South Allegheny, 10-3, in the PIAA Class 3A first round at the Red DevilPlex.

“That’s the thing with pitching, especially this time of the year,” Central Cambria coach Dan Beyer said. “People get tired. Their arms start to wear. You wind up putting people out there and you got to hope they do their best in throwing strikes. You don’t want to just throw the ball down the middle at them, but when you aren’t hitting your spots, it makes it a tough day in the playoffs.”

The Red Devils’ historic season ended with a record of 15-8.

Things started positively for Central Cambria as Grady Snyder reached on a double and scored on a Joe Iacono single to give the home team its first state playoff run.

But in the second inning, the Red Devils gave up three of the Gladiators’ 11 total walks and recorded a hit by pitch.

Jacob Peebly came up with an RBI single and Trent Popovich added a base hit to give the Gladiators a 5-1 lead.

Popovich kept the Red Devils’ bats silenced for much of the night as he struck out five in 4 2/3 innings while giving up just one run on four hits.

“It seemed like that first and second inning, his off-speed stuff just wasn’t locating for a strike,” South Allegheny coach Gib Pohodich said. “He was able to come back with his stuff in the third and fourth inning, help us get through those innings quicker and pitch deep into the fifth. It’s that senior leadership.”

While the Red Devils drew walks themselves, they left 12 runners on base. The Red Devils had runners at second and third in the third inning before Popovich retired the next three batters to end the threat.

The Gladiators put the game away in the sixth as Caleb Jackowski knocked in a run on an RBI single, which helped tack on three more runs.

“We have a junior high program here, and that junior high program has really incredible players coming up,” Beyer said. “It’s a shame that the seniors are gone, but they got us where we are today. All we can do is tell ourselves this year was huge, and we have many more years going to be similar to this in hope to break through to our first state championship.”

Monday’s defeat marked the end of the road for six Red Devil seniors, the program’s first players to have played their entire career in their current baseball facility.

Snyder believes this season can be used to help build a higher standard for Red Devils baseball.

“It definitely was a great jump,” Snyder said. “We put the work in. A lot of our players definitely came back better than ever. Four wins to a district championship is huge for us, and we’re going to try to do it again next year.”

South Allegheny will face Punxsutawney at a site and time to be determined Thursday.