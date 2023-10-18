South Alabama's Kane Wommack rips alma mater Southern Miss for 'disrespectful' billboards

South Alabama football coach Kane Wommack, a former player at Southern Miss, didn't mince words about his alma mater following a 55-3 beatdown of the Golden Eagles on Tuesday night.

Wommack took exception to Southern Miss billboards that popped up in Mobile, Alabama, earlier in the week.

Both billboards were black and gold and had the Southern Miss logo on them. The first read, "Welcome to Port City," but had the "Port" crossed out and replaced with "Hub" as an ode to Hattiesburg. The second billboard read, "A major university experience at a cost comparable to your local university" with a link to the USM admissions page at the bottom.

“I have a lot of respect for (Southern Miss coach) Will Hall,” Wommack told reporters after the game. “A lot of respect for people that built that program at Southern Miss — Jeff Bower, Larry Fedora, Jay Hopson … There’s some special people there that have always kind of gone about things with a humble confidence in that program.

“Whoever the administrator is that made a decision to put billboards that were disrespectful for the City of Mobile and disrespectful to the University of South Alabama just needs to know that sometimes those things are great in a board meeting, but it’ll get your (butt) kicked on the playground.

“So let’s make sure that we do things the right way. And my alma mater, I think, should hold themselves to a different standard than that.”

The South Alabama football page on X, formerly known as Twitter, took a jab at the billboards, too.

"You come to #OurCity, you best not MISS," the post said.

You come at #OurCity, you best not MISS. pic.twitter.com/TP5KjU7zmk — South Alabama Football 🏈 (@SouthAlabamaFB) October 18, 2023

It’s unclear whether USM is responsible for the billboards or whether it was an outside party.

Wommack was reportedly in the mix for the Southern Miss coaching job in 2020 before Hall was hired. He took the South Alabama job 10 days later and has beaten Hall in all three years: 31-7, 27-20 and now 55-3.

ANALYSIS: Southern Miss football isn’t improving under Will Hall. It certainly isn’t winning at 1-6.

While South Alabama (4-3) is having moderate success this season, the Golden Eagles (1-6, 0-4 Sun Belt) are struggling.

South Alabama is 19-13 in three seasons under Wommack — including a 10-3 mark in 2022 — and Southern Miss is just 11-21 since Hall was hired.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss billboards in Mobile: South Alabama coach rips alma mater