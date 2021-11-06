South Alabama vs Troy prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

South Alabama vs Troy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: South Alabama (5-3), Troy (4-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

South Alabama vs Troy Game Preview

Why South Alabama Will Win

Can the Jaguars finally put it all together to get the one win to get bowl eligible?

It’s not hard. They win when the offense is great, the lose when it isn’t.

They got through the first three games against awful teams to build up a 3-0 start, and since then when they get to 420 yards or more, they win, when they don’t they lose.

That’s going to be tough against the Troy defense, but as long as the passing game can keep things moving, the defense should be able to take care of the rest.

The Jaguars are great defensively on third downs, they’re amazing at controlling the clock, and they have to not freak out when the running game doesn’t work a lick because …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Why Troy Will Win

Troy’s run defense is terrific, and that’s partially because the pass rush is among the best in the country. The South Alabama offensive line is good in pass protection, but it’s not good enough to deal with what’s coming.

The deadly combination of Javon Solomon and Richard Jibunor are too good and too relentless for the nation’s leading team in tackles for loss and isn’t far off in sacks.

The offense has enough balance and versatility to keep everything moving, but it’s that defensive front that has to take over right away and get the Jaguar O off the field.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

This should be fun.

South Alabama will throw well enough, and then the Troy defense will clamp down with that pass rush.

Story continues

The South Alabama pass rush will be a killer, too.

The Trojans need to generate the takeaways that turn games around, but the Jaguars are just as good at forcing mistakes.

This will be a dead even, fun game that hangs on whose defense can do just a little bit more.

At home, Troy will get it done with one late stop.

– College Football Schedule: Week 10 Predictions, Lines

South Alabama vs Troy Prediction, Lines

Troy 31, South Alabama 27

Line: Troy -3.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Belfast

1: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings