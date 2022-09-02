South Alabama vs Nicholls prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

South Alabama vs Nicholls How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: South Alabama (0-0), Nicholls (0-0)

South Alabama vs Nicholls Game Preview

Why Nicholls Will Win

The Colonels know how to run the ball.

Their funky attack is amazing at controlling the clock, winning on third downs, and not letting anyone behind the line. There’s a passing game, too, for the offense that averaged close to 500 yards per game, and South Alabama has to figure out what it wants to slow down.

South Alabama is experienced, but there are plenty of new parts from the transfer portal that has to deal with this spread attack, but …

Why South Alabama Will Win

Nicholls will turn the ball over.

South Alabama is loaded with veterans on both sides of the ball and was helped in a big way from the transfer portal. Offensive coordinator Major Applewhite will crank up a decent passing game and a good balance, but the focus will be on the defense.

The pressure will come from the outside, and the secondary will come up with at least two picks.

What’s Going To Happen

Nicholls gave Louisiana a huge push last season and made a nice run over the second half of the campaign – it’ll carry over.

South Alabama will be saved by a few takeaways, but it’ll struggle to keep up the pace at times with the Colonel offense moving up and down the field in a variety of ways.

There will be a lot of bending, but the Jaguars won’t quite break in a good battle.

South Alabama vs Nicholls Prediction, Line

South Alabama 30, Nicholls 23

Line: South Alabama -10, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

South Alabama vs Nicholls Must See Rating: 2

