South Alabama vs Central Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

South Alabama vs Central Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, MI

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: South Alabama (1-0), Central Michigan (0-1)

South Alabama vs Central Michigan Game Preview

Why South Alabama Will Win

Nicholls is pretty good.

The Colonels have a high-powered FCS offense, they’re good at getting into the backfield, and … they got dropkicked by South Alabama in a 48-7 loss.

Everything clicked for the Jaguars with over 500 yards of offense, a dominant performance by the defense, and full control of the game as everything looked great under rising head man Kane Wommack.

Central Michigan couldn’t stop a thing for three quarters when Oklahoma State was trying in the 58-44 Cowboy win. The balance of the USA attack will keep coming, but …

Why Central Michigan Will Win

Central Michigan made it fun.

Oklahoma State was up 37-7 late in the third and 51-15 in the fourth, but the Chippewas kept trying.

It was still a 12-point loss, but Daniel Richardson threw for 424 yards and four scores, Lew Nichols ran for two touchdowns, and the offense showed off the firepower to potentially keep up with anyone.

What’s Going To Happen

The South Alabama defense should be the real deal.

It was already good, and then the transfer portal took things up a few notches. Can the team continue to get the same offensive production it showed against Nicholls, and can the Central Michigan D hold up when pressed?

It’s a fun matchup between two teams that will battle every week in their respective conferences.

South Alabama will keep up, but Richardson, Nichols, and the Chippewa offense will be a bit more explosive in the second half. It’s not going to be like the fourth quarter in Stillwater, but it’ll be enough.

South Alabama vs Central Michigan Prediction, Line

Central Michigan 35, South Alabama 30

Line: Central Michigan -4.5, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

South Alabama vs Central Michigan Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

