South Alabama vs Arkansas State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

South Alabama vs Arkansas State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: South Alabama (5-2), Arkansas State (2-6)

South Alabama vs Arkansas State Game Preview

Why South Alabama Will Win

The defense continues to be fantastic.

Troy’s was a wee bit better last week in the 10-6 Jaguar loss, but this bunch should be a rock against an Arkansas State team that can’t run and has a hard time putting points on the board.

The South Alabama passing game is accurate and effective, and the Red Wolves can’t top any of it. It’s the other side, though, that should take over as the game goes on against an ASU offensive line that can’t keep anyone out of the backfield.

But …

Why Arkansas State Will Win

The Red Wolves can sling it around a little bit – but it’s going to need to get creative considering the injuries in the backfield.

No, the ground game isn’t all that great because the offensive line doesn’t generate a push, but the defense hasn’t been totally miserable at times against the run. As long as it can get off the field once in a while, there will be plenty of chances to fire away and keep pressing.

The offense will have to open it up a bit no matter what. That might be a problem because …

What’s Going To Happen

ASU QB James Blackman didn’t go against Louisiana and the offense stalled. He’s hardly the only injury problem for the Red Wolves as they battle hard, but just don’t have the parts to make up for the problems on defense.

South Alabama will keep this conservative. It doesn’t turn the ball over on a regular basis, and it won’t do that this week as it grinds a bit, gets the passing attack going with a slew of productive midrange throws, and it should all work.

The D will be the backstop if the Jaguar O isn’t connecting.

South Alabama vs Arkansas State Prediction, Line

South Alabama 30, Arkansas State 17

Line: South Alabama -9.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

South Alabama vs Arkansas State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

