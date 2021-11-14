AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 11
AP Top 25 Poll - where do all the top teams stand in the latest AP college football rankings after Week 11?
AP Top 25 Poll - where do all the top teams stand in the latest AP college football rankings after Week 11?
Should Notre Dame start getting consideration as a top-six team?
USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg breaks down the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
For the first time since the Stanford loss, Oregon is back into the Top 5 in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches poll.
The College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night November 16th. What will the third round potentially look like? We give our best guess and prediction.
We try to make sense of what teams are playing the best at this very moment with our weekly power rankings after Week 11 in the Big Ten.
After its first loss of the season, Oklahoma fell out of the top 10 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Georgia maintained its spot at No. 1.
What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially look like? It's our prediction and best guess on what the latest rankings will be after Week 11.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 11? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
Who are the top in-state football players within the Class of 2025? Maryland Varsity answers that question now!
Moving on up!
College Football News 2021 college football rankings after Week 11 for all 130 teams with results and who's up next week.
A ranger in South Africa’s Kariega Game Reserve has captured “extremely rare” footage showing a white rhinoceros in head-to-head battle with a Cape buffalo.
He says that Michigan has the best defensive end duo in the country.
Another big win for #Michigan football! #GoBlue
Among other glowing remarks he had for Ohio State, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said the Boilermakers "were lucky to hold 'em to 59."
The updated USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches poll after week 11 action.
Texas has lost five straight games for the first time since 1956.
Tennessee to play Clemson for the conference championship.
“It honestly seemed to be enjoying the waves.”
Kesha, 34, shows off her strength while climbing a tree wearing just a scarf in a new Instagram snap. The pop star's trainer says her muscles come from Pilates.