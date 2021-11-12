South Alabama vs Appalachian State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

South Alabama vs Appalachian State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: South Alabama (5-4), Appalachian State (7-2)

South Alabama vs Appalachian State Game Preview

Why South Alabama Will Win

Just one more win.

South Alabama has put together an interesting season with a strong defense that’s great against the run, good at getting off the field, and second in the conference in total D.

The style might not always be scintillating, but it’s effective.

The passing game is efficient, there aren’t a lot of mistakes, and the team controls the clock better than anyone in the Sun Belt. The team has the right blend of positives to bother Appalachian State, and now it’s just one more win away from being bowl eligible.

However …

Why Appalachian State Will Win

Yeah, the offense has been okay, and the defense has held firm, but the success has mostly worked against the mediocre teams.

South Alabama pushed Troy, and lost. It pushed Louisiana, and lost. It plays games close and tight, but it’s not always into opening things up and taking shots down the field – there aren’t a lot of big plays.

Appalachian State’s running game is roaring, ripping through Coastal Carolina and everyone else over the last several games but Louisiana – the lone loss since the defeat to Miami early in the season.

Louisiana and Texas State were able to run well on South Alabama, and App State will, too.

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, South Alabama is just one win away from bowl eligibility, but after this is a trip to Tennessee before closing out against Coastal Carolina – it needs this. It won’t get it.

Appalachian State has to keep pressing. It’s in the driver’s seat for the Sun Belt East title, but it still has to deal with Troy before closing with Georgia Southern. It’s not going to run wild on the South Alabama defense, but it’ll be effective enough to control the clock against a team that has to control the time of possession battle.

South Alabama vs Appalachian State Prediction, Lines

Appalachian State 40, South Alabama 24

Line: Appalachian State -22.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

