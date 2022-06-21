South Alabama Jaguars Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

South Alabama Jaguars Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

South Alabama Jaguars Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

South Alabama Schedule

Darrell Luter, CB Sr.

Flip a coin between the corner and the safety as the team’s top player going into 2021. Keith Gallmon is a terrific safety who’ll earn All-Sun Belt honors, and the 6-0, 180-pound Luter will be one of the team’s best cover-corners coming off a First Team All-Sun Belt season.

The former JUCO transfer made 28 tackles with a broken up pass in 2020, and last year he cranked his game up a few notches with 21 tackles, four interceptions, ten broken up passes and two tackles for loss.

Keith Gallmon, S Sr.

5-9, 210. 204 tackles, 3 INT, 16 broken up passes, 5.5 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles in four seasons. Second Team All-Sun Belt.

AJ DeShazor, LB Sr.

6-0, 224. 208 tackles, 1 sack, 7 TFL, 1 INT, 4 broken up passes, 4 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble in four seasons.

Charles Coleman, DT Jr.

6-3, 270. 45 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 9 TFL, 3 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble in three seasons.

Jalen Wayne, WR Sr.

6-2, 203. 94 catches, 1,163 yards (12.5 ypc), 5 TD in five seasons.

Lincoln Sefcik, TE Jr.

6-3, 241. 32 catches, 218 yards (6.8 ypc), 5 TD. Third Team All-Sun Belt.

James Jackson, C Sr.

6-3, 327. Former Mississippi State offensive linemen who stepped in and took over the center job at South Alabama.

Yam Banks, S Soph.

6-1, 212. 49 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 broken up pass, 1 fumble recovery, 4.5 TFL last year.

Desmond Trotter, QB Jr.

6-3. 222. 277-449 (62%), 24 TD, 9 INT, 254 rushing yards, 3 TD in three seasons.

Terrion Avery, RB Sr.

5-8, 210. 197 carries, 701 yards 2 TD, 24 catches, 113 yards 3 TD in three seasons.

