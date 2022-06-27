Expect Auburn’s QB target to commit in near future

Reuters

Japan scrambled on Monday to avert a looming power crunch as temperatures climbed nationwide, with authorities warning of higher than expected demand after the rainy season ended in the capital, Tokyo, at its earliest since record-keeping began. A power shortage could batter the fortunes of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), already under fire for its handling of higher consumer prices. "Electricity demand has been staying above yesterday's forecast since this morning, amid unseasonably intense heat," an official of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry told a news conference, adding that demand had outstripped predictions.