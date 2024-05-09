South Alabama Football reveals themes for 2024 home games

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The South Alabama Athletics Department has revealed the themes for all six football home games in 2024.

The Jaguars will open the 2024 season at home on Aug. 31 when they take on North Texas, which will be Parent’s Weekend for the school.

Gator stops traffic in downtown Mobile

Here is the full schedule of home games and their themes as announced by the school.

Date Opponent Game Theme Aug. 31 North Texas Parent’s Weekend Sept. 12 Northwestern State Extra Yard for Teachers Oct. 15 Troy USA Health Night/First Responders Oct. 26 ULM Homecoming/Hall of Fame Nov. 2 Georgia Southern Military Appreciation/Honor Band Nov. 29 Texas State Senior Day

The Jaguars will honor local teachers on Sept. 12 against Northwestern State with the Extra Yard for Teachers game theme, which is sponsored by the College Football Playoff.

When South Alabama hosts in-state rival Troy for the annual Battle for the Belt presented by Drive Safe Alabama, it will also be USA Health Night, and the school will honor first responders.

WEATHER AWARE: Severe weather possible Thursday into Friday

The ULM game on Oct. 26 is homecoming, but South Alabama will also recognize its most recent class of South Alabama Athletics Hall of Fame inductees.

When Georgia Southern comes to town on Nov. 2, the Jaguars will honor service members on Military Appreciation Night. The Jaguar Marching Band will host its honor band.

The final regular season game for South Alabama is against Texas State. The Jaguars will honor its senior class ahead of kickoff.

Tickets for games are already on sale online or by calling the South Alabama Ticket Office at 251-461-1USA.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.