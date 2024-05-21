South Alabama athletics has 3rd most community service hours in country

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — South Alabama athletics finished No. 3 in Helper Helper’s 2023-24 NCAA community service rankings.

According to a release from the school, the Jaguars ranked third in total community service hours by a Division I athletic department.

National Rescue Dog Day raises awareness for shelter canines (feat. photos of the News 5 team’s pets)

Among men’s and women’s teams across the country, the South Alabama men’s basketball team ranked first in the country in community service by an NCAA Division I men’s team.

The Jaguars softball team ranked third in the country in community service by a women’s athletics program. It ranked No. 1 among all softball programs nationwide.

“South Alabama student-athletes have embraced our guiding principles of graduation, citizenship and championships,” Senior Associate Athletic Director Jinni Frisbey said. “This is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of our sport programs and their commitment to Our City.

“The Helper Helper app has been an outstanding tracking system that allows our student-athletes to have a platform and an opportunity to make a positive impact in the world.”

33 Teams in 33 Days: Robertsdale Golden Bears

The South Alabama women’s basketball team ranked second in the nation among all women’s basketball programs in the U.S.

“Soccer ranked third in the nation, volleyball finished ninth in the country and women’s golf rounded out the top 10 among its peers,” the release said.

“In addition to basketball leading all men’s programs in the country, football had the third-most service hours in the nation among all other football programs. Men’s track & field finished fifth in its sport, and men’s golf had the seventh-most hours in that sport.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.