South Alabama at Alabama: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Tuesday

Alabama’s men’s basketball team is off to a hot start here in the early portion of the 2023-24 college basketball season. The Crimson Tide has dropped at least 100 points in each of their first two games and has star power both in the frontcourt and the backcourt.

On Tuesday night, Nate Oats will lead his team in another home contest against an in-state foe. The South Alabama Jaguars will make the trip from Mobile to take on the Crimson Tide from inside Coleman Coliseum.

Below is all of the information you need to know to catch all of the action between the Tide and the Jaguars.

How to watch

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

Date: Nov. 14, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV Channel: SEC Network +, ESPN +

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

South Alabama injury report

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars enter the matchup on Tuesday night injury-free.

Alabama injury report

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

Freshman Kris Parker is dealing with an eye injury, and Coach Oats mentioned on Monday that a redshirt is possible.

South Alabama player to watch: Thomas Howell

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Howell is a transfer from ULM who has been a rebounding machine for the Jaguars early on this season. Howell is averaging 7.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season.

Alabama player to watch: Aaron Estrada

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The transfer guard from Hofstra has been a welcome addition to the Tide this season. Estrada is averaging 21.5 points, four rebounds, and four assists through the first two games of the season and is shooting an incredible 61.5% from the field and 72.7% from the three-point line.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire