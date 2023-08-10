South Aiken gunning for region title behind dynamic 1-2 punch

Aug. 10—South Aiken's hopes of a region repeat ran out of time in last year's loss to North Augusta, and this year they'll turn to arguably the state's best backfield and what they're hoping is an improved defense to make sure it doesn't happen again.

Senior quarterback Terrence Smith and junior running back Jevon Edwards combined to rush for 3,785 yards and 51 touchdowns last season, and in his first true season as the T-Breds' QB1 Smith added another 921 yards and five touchdowns through the air. Andruw Kirkland is the lone returning starting wide receiver, and he's emerged as one of the program's leaders.

Head coach Chris Hamilton and assistant Bowen Smith have been like kids in a candy shop drawing up plays for Smith, who committed over the summer to play college football at UConn and was recently named to the state Mr. Football watch list.

That's an honor reserved for seniors, and Edwards is likely already penciled in for the 2024 list.

"Jevon looks really good this year. He looks better than he did last year, which is hard to say when you've got a kid that runs for 1,700 yards with a quarterback who rushed for 2,000," Hamilton said. "Those two look pretty good. There's no doubt about it as far as offense, that's what holds everything together and gets it going."

The offensive line will look a little different after losing four starters to college programs, but the expectation never changes for that group at South Aiken.

"I think it's kind of a thing that we've always taken pride in here with our offensive line play. I guess when the head coach is an offensive line guy, that's going to happen," Hamilton said. "That group knew what they had to do coming in, and we've had some guys really buy in that maybe thought, 'Well, maybe I'm a defensive guy.' Everybody loves to play defensive line a little bit, but they've kind of bought into the O-line life and have embraced that. As soon as they started doing that, they got better."

John Fogle is the returning starter up front, and junior Sebastian Galo got significant playing time last year when Will Jenison missed time due to injury. Caden Eichelberger is stepping up at right tackle and is looking to follow in older brother Caleb's footsteps as a big bookend for the T-Breds.

The group has had to develop a bit, but Hamilton is satisfied with the work they've put in to accomplish that. He said they've adopted a mentality that nobody expects them to be any good, and their goal is to prove that thought wrong.

The ultimate seal of approval for Hamilton came from daughter Zoe, who works closely with the football program at Coastal Carolina, when she noted how much better they looked than when they started.

The defense experienced some growing pains last year, but all of those young starters gained valuable experience at the same time. Now it's up to them to show what they learned from it.

"Defensively, Coach (Lee) Houston has been in the lab working and getting stuff going," Hamilton said. "Just us returning all those guys that saw a lot of playing time as sophomores, we're going to be better. It's a tough business when you start a bunch of sophomores, but their junior year it makes things a little bit better. We're excited to see that group grow up and go to work."

Hamilton said junior linebacker Garrett Still had a great offseason and is ready to lead the defense, and sophomore defensive end Akeem Walcott is looking to keep things going in the right direction after impressing as a freshman. Hamilton added that Ray Harris, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound freshman middle linebacker, may be the next special player to come out of South Aiken.

Before that, they're looking for their current special ones to bring them another title.