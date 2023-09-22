South Aiken girls' tennis scores sweep over Aiken

Sep. 22—SOUTH AIKEN 6, AIKEN 0

South Aiken's girls' tennis team scored the first win of the season in the city rivalry against Aiken, sweeping the Hornets 6-0 on Thursday afternoon at the Weeks Tennis Center.

The T-Breds took all six matches in straight sets, with Sarah Porcha starting things off with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Claire Bishop at No. 3. At the court next to them, Anrei Delariarte wrapped up a 6-1, 6-2 win over Hyatt Wilhelm at No. 1.

Carleigh Oerman used a big serve on her way to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Annie Albrecht at No. 4. Colette Pieters and Sarah Marvin fought back and forth at deuce before Pieters finished off a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2, and shortly after that Jenna Quinn was a 6-4, 6-3 win over Aanya Ahraker at No. 5.

The T-Breds also picked up a point at No. 2 doubles.

Up next for Aiken is a non-conference match Monday against Williston-Elko. South Aiken faces North Augusta on Tuesday in a Region 4-AAAA match.

The rivals are scheduled to meet again Oct. 10 at Weeks Tennis Center.