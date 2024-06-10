South Africa's Kolbe ruled out of Wales Test

Cheslin Kolbe has won three of four previous meetings with Wales [Getty Images]

Two-time World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe has been released from South Africa's squad to face Wales due to injury.

The Springboks wing was originally named in the 35-strong squad before the Twickenham Test on 22 June.

But he has left the squad's training camp in Pretoria to undergo scans on a persistent knee injury.

Kolbe is the 13th member of South Africa's World Cup Final matchday squad not to be considered for the one-off Test.

Uncapped Bulls flanker Celimpilo Gumede has been called up to the training squad, though the rest of the Bulls squad have not been included.

The Wales fixture is outside of the official international window and is the same day as the United Rugby Championship (URC) final.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus is due to name his team to face Wales on Tuesday, 18 June.