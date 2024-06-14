South African lock Lochner to stay with Harlequins

Dannelle Loch has been a regular in Harlequins' second row since joining the club last November [Getty Images]

South African lock Danelle Lochner has signed a new deal to stay with Harlequins.

The 27-year-old former netball player joined the club in November following the conclusion of the WXV tournament.

Lochner, who has been capped 12 times by the Springboks since her debut last year, started 11 games for Quins this season in the Premiership, scoring one try.

Harlequins finished seventh in the Premiership Women's Rugby table at the end of the regular campaign.