South Africa’s World Cup 2023 fixtures and how to watch on TV

Siya Kolisi holds aloft the Webb Ellis Cup after South Africa won their third Rugby World Cup title in 2019 - Reuters/Matthew Childs

Defending champions South Africa open their title defence at the 2023 Rugby World Cup against Scotland in the first of their four Pool B matches on September 10.

Jacques Nienaber’s team, along with the Scots, Ireland, Romania and Tonga, have been pooled in what some have described as the ‘Group of Death’. The three-time world champions, however, will be confident they can progress to the quarter-finals.

Back-to-back wins over Argentina in the Rugby Championship and their first World Cup warm-up match, were followed by a 52-16 thrashing of Wales. Having lost just one match in July’s Rugby Championship, Springboks will get the opportunity to exact revenge on New Zealand when the two sides meet in their final warm-up match at Twickenham on August 25.

When are South Africa’s Pool B matches?

Sunday, September 10

South Africa v Scotland, Stade de Marseille, Marseille – 4.45pm (GMT)

Sunday, September 17

South Africa v Romania, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux – 2pm

Saturday, September 23

South Africa v Ireland, Stade de France, Saint-Denis – 8pm

Sunday, October 1

South Africa v Tonga, Stade de Marseille – 8pm

When may South Africa’s quarter-final game be played?

Saturday, October 14

QF2: Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A, Stade de France – 8pm

. . . or . . .

Sunday, October 15

QF4: Winner Pool 4 v Runner-up Pool B, Stade de France – 8pm

When might South Africa play a semi-final?

Friday, October 20

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2, Stade de France – 8pm

Saturday, October 21

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4, Stade de France – 8pm

When is the 2023 Rugby World Cup final?

Saturday, October 28

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2, Stade de France – 8pm

What television channel is showing South Africa’s matches?

ITV have exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. We will update you with specific channels for each match at the tournament once they are announced by the broadcaster.

The radio commentary of every match will be available on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Who is in South Africa’s Rugby World Cup squad?

Forwards

Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert.

Backs

Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie.

Latest South Africa news

Canan Moodie will play a first Test at centre and there is another start for returning captain Siya Kolisi as head coach Nienaber named his team to play New Zealand in a Rugby World Cup warm-up at Twickenham.

Wing Moodie scored two tries in the 52-16 win over Wales in Cardiff at the weekend but will move to a less familiar role at outside centre in place of Jesse Kriel, who also got a brace in that game. He has not played centre since schoolboy level.

The injury absence of stalwart Lukhanyo Am means 20-year-old Moodie will provide cover at No 13 for the Springboks.

He will partner André Esterhuizen in the midfield, with Damian Willemse, showing no ill-effects of his clash of heads with Wales wing Rio Dyer, starting in the full-back position.

Kurt-Lee Arendse returns to the side on the wing along with 2019 World Cup winner Makazole Mapimpi. Fly-half Manie Libbok and Faf de Klerk make up the halfback pairing.

Kolisi played 40 minutes against Wales after returning from a serious knee injury sustained in April, the first time he has appeared in the green and gold jersey in 2023.

He will get another run against the All Blacks as he builds fitness ahead of the Boks’ World Cup Pool B opener against Scotland in Marseille.

Pieter-Steph du Toit retains his place as the other flanker, while 37-year-old Duane Vermeulen comes in at No 8.

Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert also return as the lock pairing but the front row is the same with hooker Malcolm Marx packing down alongside props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe.

“Our objective since the beginning of the season was to strike a balance between performance and managing player load with only six Test matches to get ready for the World Cup, and we’re pleased with the way we’ve developed in that regard,” Nienaber said.

“In the last five matches we’ve given everyone, with the exception of the injured players, valuable game time, which is vital going into the World Cup, and we’re satisfied with the way we’ve been building as a team.”

South Africa team to face New Zealand

15. Damian Willemse, 14. Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13. Canan Moodie, 12. André Esterhuizen, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 10. Manie Libbok, 9. Faf de Klerk, 8. Duane Vermeulen, 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6. Siya Kolisi (captain), 5. Franco Mostert, 4. Eben Etzebeth, 3. Frans Malherbe, 2. Malcolm Marx, 1. Steven Kitshoff.

Replacements: 16. Bongi Mbonambi, 17. Ox Nché, 18. Trevor Nyakane, 19. Jean Kleyn, 20. RG Snyman, 21. Marco van Staden, 22. Cobus Reinach, 23. Willie le Roux.

What are the best of the betting odds?

New Zealand to win: 13/5

France: 10/3

Ireland: 5/1

South Africa: 5/1

England: 14/1

Australia: 14/1

Argentina: 33/1

Wales: 40/1

Odds correct as of August 23