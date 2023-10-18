South Africa’s World Cup 2023 fixtures and how to watch on TV

Siya Kolisi celebrates with South Africa fans after their epic quarter-final victory over France - Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

South Africa’s defence of their Rugby World Cup crown is on track after they beat hosts France in one of the greatest matches in the competition’s history. Now, only England stand in their way of securing a place in the 2023 showpiece final.

Telegraph columnist (and Wales head coach) Warren Gatland says England boss Steve Borthwick must be ready to counter the “dark arts” of South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus in Saturday’s World Cup semi-final.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Erasmus had answered a question about who he thought Borthwick would field by reading out a possible line-up and Gatland believes that was an attempt to unsettle England.

“Rassie has already tried to gain a mental edge and sow seeds of doubt by naming what he thinks Borthwick’s team will be for the semi-finals,” wrote Gatland in his column. “To have any chance against the Springboks you must attempt not just to match them physically but also to be tactically smart and show no signs of mental weakness.”

Gatland and Erasmus fell out during the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa where Erasmus acted as a “water boy”, running onto the field and passing on instructions while wearing a bib reserved for those who carry refreshments to the players. This was later banned by World Rugby, with Gatland quipping: “If he is going to act as a water boy, at least he should have some water in his bottle.”

Gatland also wrote in his Telegraph column that he did not like South Africa’s “win-at-all-costs (attitude), with the end justifying any means” and suggested England should ask questions “about the number of head injury assessments that South Africa called for in their victory against France”.

Two players went off to be checked by doctors on the insistence of the Springboks coaches during the quarter-final win over the hosts on Sunday. When asked on Tuesday whether he would ever use the HIA regulations to rotate players and give them some rest during the game, Erasmus answered with a curt “no”.

How have South Africa fared so far?

The Springboks got their title defence off to a winning start, beating Scotland 18-3 in Marseille in the pool stages. And they followed that up by crushing Romania 76-0 in their second group game, with scrum-half Cobus Reinach scoring a hat-trick inside 25 minutes – the second-quickest in World Cup history.

This impressive start hit a speed bump as they were defeated 13-8 by Ireland in a ferocious encounter. The Boks did, however, bounce back against Tonga in their final pool match with a 49-18 victory. This meant they finished second in their group (behind the Irish) and faced hosts France in the quarter-finals, with Les Bleus and the Boks producing one of the greatest games of rugby ever witnessed. The result eventually went the way of South Africa – by a single point!

When will South Africa’s semi-final be played?

Saturday, October 21: England v South Africa, Stade de France – 8pm

Who is the referee?

Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand) will take charge of England v South Africa. He will be joined by assistant referees Andrew Brace (Ireland) and Paul Williams (New Zealand) and TMO Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand).

O’Keeffe is the New Zealand official accused of not being up to the requisite standard by French captain Antoine Dupont in the wake of France’s quarter-final defeat to the Springboks last Sunday in Paris.

When is the 2023 Rugby World Cup final?

Saturday, October 28: TBC v TBC, Stade de France – 8pm

What television channel is showing South Africa’s matches?

ITV have exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. All South Africa’s games will be broadcast on ITV1 The radio commentary of every match is available on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. In South Africa, the tournament is being broadcast on SuperSport.

Who is in South Africa’s Rugby World Cup squad?

Forwards

Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx*, Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert.

Backs

Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Makazole Mapimpi*, Handre Pollard**, Lukhanyo Am**.

*Ruled out due to injury, **Called up as injury replacement

