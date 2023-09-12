South Africa’s World Cup 2023 fixtures and how to watch on TV

Siya Kolisi holds aloft the Webb Ellis Cup after South Africa won their third Rugby World Cup title in 2019 - Reuters/Matthew Childs

Defending champions South Africa got their title defence at the 2023 Rugby World Cup off to a winning start when they beat Scotland 18-3 in Marseille in the first of their four Pool B matches.

Jacques Nienaber’s team, along with the Scots, Ireland, Romania and Tonga, have been pooled in what some have described as the ‘Group of Death’. The three-time world champions, however, will be confident they can progress to the quarter-finals, especially after the evisceration of the All Blacks in a warm-up match at Twickenham.

When are South Africa’s Pool B matches?

Sunday, September 10

South Africa 18 Scotland 3

Sunday, September 17

South Africa v Romania, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux – 2pm

Saturday, September 23

South Africa v Ireland, Stade de France, Saint-Denis – 8pm

Sunday, October 1

South Africa v Tonga, Stade de Marseille – 8pm

When may South Africa’s quarter-final game be played?

Saturday, October 14

QF2: Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A, Stade de France – 8pm

. . . or . . .

Sunday, October 15

QF4: Winner Pool 4 v Runner-up Pool B, Stade de France – 8pm

When might South Africa play a semi-final?

Friday, October 20

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2, Stade de France – 8pm

. . . or . . .

Saturday, October 21

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4, Stade de France – 8pm

When is the 2023 Rugby World Cup final?

Saturday, October 28

Stade de France – 8pm

What television channel is showing South Africa’s matches?

ITV have exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. All South Africa’s games will be broadcast on ITV1

The radio commentary of every match will be available on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In South Africa, the tournament is being broadcast on SuperSport.

Who is in South Africa’s Rugby World Cup squad?

Forwards

Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese, Deon Fourie, Franco Mostert.

Backs

Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie.

Who are favourites to win the World Cup?

New Zealand: 11/4

France: 10/3

South Africa: 10/3

Ireland: 9/2

Australia: 14/1

England: 14/1

Argentina: 22/1

Wales: 33/1

Scotland: 33/1