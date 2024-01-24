South Africa vs Tunisia: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

Another thrilling conclusion to the Africa Cup of Nations first round is in store today as South Africa take on Group E strugglers Tunisia.

All four teams still have hope of reaching the knockout stages, as ml, but it is Tunisia who have the most work to do if they are to avoid an early AFCON exit.

The 2004 champions have not failed to make it out of their group since 2013, but they sit on just one point after their opening two matches.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW SOUTH AFRICA VS TUNISIA LIVE!

Defeat would send Tunisia home but victory would likely be enough for a spot in the last-16, even if it was as one of the best third-placed teams.

South Africa hammered Namibia last time out and are second in Group E with three points as a result, with a draw expected to be good enough for them to progress.

Date, kick-off time and venue

South Africa vs Tunisia is scheduled for a 5pm GMT kick-off time on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

The Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo will host.

Where to watch South Africa vs Tunisia

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 4.55pm GMT ahead of the 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

South Africa vs Tunisia team news

South Africa did not appear to pick up any fresh injury concerns in their 4-0 win over Namibia and they are set to name a similar line-up, having been so impressive in that match.

Themba Zwane netted a brace and should lead the line again alongside Evidence Makgopa, while Thapelo Maseko is pushing for a recall after scoring off the bench in that victory.

Tunisia striker Taha Yassine Khenissi is out for the rest of the tournament after suffering a knee injury early in his country's opening match against Namibia.

Haythem Jouini replaced him in that game but was an unused substitute in the draw with Mali last time out. Tunisia's struggles in front of goal mean he could come into the side against South Africa, with Sheffield United's Anis Ben Slimane dropping back into a deeper position.

At the double: Themba Zwane shone for South Africa in the win over Namibia (AFP via Getty Images)

South Africa vs Tunisia prediction

It has been a difficult group to predict so far and it would be no surprise if there were more twists and turns to come on Wednesday.

Tunisia have been far from impressive and have produced little to suggest they can find the victory they need here, even if they are favourites to do so.

In what is set to be a nervy encounter, South Africa may do enough to earn a point that should see them through to the knockout stages.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

South Africa wins: 3

Draws: 0

Tunisia wins: 3

South Africa vs Tunisia latest odds

South Africa to win: 5/2

Draw: 19/10

Tunisia to win: 6/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.