Is South Africa vs Tonga on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup fixture

South Africa can go top of Pool B if they achieve a bonus point victory in their final Rugby World Cup group fixture against Tonga.

The Springboks are bidding to bounce back from their defeat to Ireland, a captivating contest that could yet prove a preview of the final.

Scotland’s bonus point win over Romania means that South Africa cannot secure their quarter-final spot even if they take five points here, and Jacques Nienaber will know that his much-changed side can’t take things easy against a dangerous Tongan team.

That said, the Pacific Islanders have struggled for consistency and cohesion at this World Cup - can they produce a better showing to challenge the defending champions?

When is South Africa vs Tonga?

South Africa vs Tonga is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday 1 October at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage due to begin at 7.15pm BST. Registered users can stream the action for free via ITVX.

Team news

The return of Handre Pollard is the headline news from Jacques Nienaber’s selection, with the World Cup-winning fly half called up to the Springboks squad after injury to Malcolm Marx earlier in the tournament and ready to offer a different skillset to Manie Libbok, the incumbent starter at ten. Elsewhere in the backline, scrum half Grant Williams showcases his versatility by starting on the wing, while there is another opportunity at 13 for rising star Canan Moodie.

Duane Vermeulen and Jasper Wiese ensure there is no shortage of carrying threat in the back row. After triggering plenty of debate with their seven forwards to one back bench split against Ireland, South Africa revert to a conventional five/three, with flanker Marco van Staden the hooker cover.

Semisi Paea steps in at number eight for Tonga in the absence of Vaea Fifita, whose tournament is over after his sending off for a shoulder charge against Scotland. Afusipa Taumoepeau’s yellow card in that game did not prompt further investigation from the citing commisioner, but the wing still drops out of the starting side, with Moana Pasifika teammates Anzelo Tuitavuki and Fine Inisi joining Charles Piutau in the back three.

While Toutai Kefu has regularly used a six/two bench split, the Tonga coach also opts for a five/three, with former Australia lock Adam Coleman again among those held in reserve.

Line-ups

South Africa XV: Ox Nche, Deon Fourie, Vincent Koch; Eben Etzebeth, Marvin Orie; Siya Kolisi (captain), Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese; Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard; Makazole Mapimpi, Andre Esterhuizen, Canan Moodie, Grant Williams, Willie le Roux.

Replacements: Marco van Staden, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith; Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Jesse Kriel.

Tonga XV: Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Paula Ngauamo, Ben Tameifuna (captain); Halaleva Fifita, Sam Lousi; Tanginoa Halaifonua, Sione Talitui, Semisi Paea; Augustine Pulu, William Havili; Anzelo Tuitavuki, Pita Ahki, Malakai Fekitoa, Fine Inisi; Charles Piutau.

Replacements: Sam Moli, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Sione Vailanu; Sonatane Takulua, Patrick Pellegrini, Afusipa Taumoepeau.

Prediction

Tonga are better than they’ve showed at this tournament but won’t have enough to stick with the Springboks, who should have plenty of attacking opportunities. South Africa 50-15 Tonga.