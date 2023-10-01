South Africa vs Tonga referee: Who is Rugby World Cup official Luke Pearce?

England’s Luke Pearce is one of the officials at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Born in Wales but raised in Exeter, Pearce returns for a second tournament having been part of the officiating team four years ago in Japan.

The 35-year-old started his officating journey in Devon at the age of 16, and was refereeing in the second tier Championship by the age of 21.

A promotion to the Premiership swiftly followed before a step-up to test level in February 2013.

The depth in English refereeing has occasionally held Pearce back, with his highly communicative style and preference for pace well liked by players.

He took charge of first Premiership final earlier this year, overseeing Saracens’ win over Sale at Twickenham.

He is one of four English referees set to officiate games at this year’s tournament.

Which games is Luke Pearce refereeing at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

Australia v Georgia – Pool C (9 September, Paris)

Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng)

ARs: James Doleman (NZ) & Craig Evans (Wal)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ire)

New Zealand v Namibia – Pool A (15 September, Toulouse)

Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng)

ARs: Andrew Brace (Ire) & Jordan Way (Aus)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ire)

South Africa v Tonga – Pool B (1 October, Marseille)

Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng)

ARs: Matthew Carley (Eng) & Christophe Ridley (Eng)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Aus)

Fiji v Portugal – Pool C (8 October, Toulouse)

Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng)

ARs: Jaco Peyper (SA) & Pierre Brousset (Fra)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wal)