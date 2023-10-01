South Africa vs Tonga LIVE: Rugby World Cup result and final score as Springboks go top of Pool B

South Africa were firmly on track for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals as they ran in seven tries to knock Tonga out with a 49-18 victory in their last Pool B game on Sunday.

Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie, Deon Fourie, Jesse Kriel, Willie Le Roux, Marco van Staden and Kwagga Smith went over the line and Handre Pollard (4) and Manie Libbok (3) converted to put the defending champions top of their group on 15 points.

It was, however, the first time since the 2015 World Cup that the Springboks conceded three tries in a match as Ben Tameifuna, Fine Inisi and Patrick Pellegrini touched down in a fierce performance by Tonga.

South Africa will go through if Scotland fail to beat Ireland, who overcame the Springboks in the first game of the group and have 14 points, with a bonus point.

South Africa vs Tonga LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest score and updates

FULL TIME: South Africa 49-18 Tonga

Try! Reinach scores! South Africa 7-3 Tonga

Try! Moodie scores! South Africa 14-3 Tonga

Try! Fourie scores! South Africa 21-3 Tonga

Try! Tameifuna scores! South Africa 21-8 Tonga

HT: South Africa 21-8 Tonga

Try! Kriel scores! South Africa 26-8 Tonga

Try! Inisi scores! South Africa 26-13 Tonga

Try! Le Roux scores! South Africa 35-13 Tonga

Try! Van Staden scores! South Africa 42-13 Tonga

Try! Pellegrini scores! South Africa 42-18 Tonga

Try! Smith scores! South Africa 49-18 Tonga

FT: South Africa 49-18 Tonga

22:13 , Sonia Twigg

Defending champions South Africa saw off Tonga 49-18 to pick up a bonus-point win in Marseille which moved them temporarily top of Rugby World Cup Pool B.

Ireland could have been sure of a quarter-final place before their final pool match against Scotland had the Springboks failed to beat Tonga, who had lost both previous games.

Andy Farrell’s men, though, can guarantee top spot if they avoid defeat by Scotland, whose own qualification hopes are slim.

Tonga got the first points on the board at the Stade Velodrome through an early penalty from William Havili.

22:05 , Sonia Twigg

Siya Kolisi said to ITV: “They’re a great team, they’re really hard to play against, we knew it was going to be a tough game.

“We’re so grateful for all our fans and supporters who have come out today.

“We had to fight for it, we knew Tonga was going to come out and fight for it, a few penalties that we gave away.

On getting his 50th cap: “It’s always special, it doesn’t matter about the milestone.

“This is a special group and hopefully we can go all the way.

21:56 , Sonia Twigg

Deon Fourie said to ITV after the game: “It was a good game. We expected a tough game, but we played well today and I’m glad.

“Our motto in the Bok camp is we train hard like we play and that worked today.

21:50 , Sonia Twigg

South Africa are not quite in the quarter-finals, they still need some things from other results, but they have all but reached the knockout stages.

Conversion! South Africa 49-18 Tonga - 80 minutes

21:49 , Sonia Twigg

There’s no missing that, and Libbok’s conversion takes them to their final total of 49 points.

It was an incredible way to finish and a good Sprinboks performance, but that takes nothing away from Tonga and how hard they’ve worked for everything today.

Try! South Africa 47-18 Tonga - 80 minutes

21:48 , Sonia Twigg

South Africa go out with a bang and a try! Smith has the ball down right under the posts.

South Africa 42-18 Tonga - 79 minutes

21:47 , Sonia Twigg

South Africa might just have one more chance to add to their total here as they edge into Tonga’s 22.

South Africa 42-18 Tonga - 79 minutes

21:45 , Sonia Twigg

That final drive has taken a lot out of Tonga and they’re getting slightly sloppy here when it comes to giving the ball away.

South Africa 42-18 Tonga - 77 minutes

21:44 , Sonia Twigg

The crowd have made their mind up about who they’re supporting...boos ring out as the decision goes against Tonga and the ball is awarded back to South Africa.

Just a penalty there for holding on.

South Africa 42-18 Tonga - 76 minutes

21:42 , Sonia Twigg

Tonga are not giving up at all here, they are finishing strong and are within metres of yet another try!

Conversion missed! South Africa 42-18 Tonga - 75 minutes

21:41 , Sonia Twigg

And he has the chance to convert it! Unfortunately he can’t put it between the posts but it was a stunning try, with a chip on the outside of the boot and then evading two outfield players before the dive to the line.

South Africa 42-18 Tonga - 73 minutes

21:40 , Sonia Twigg

Pellegrini was playing for Sevenoaks in the fifth division of English rugby not that many years ago but now he has a try in the World Cup!

What an incredible journey.

Try! South Africa 42-18 Tonga - 73 minutes

21:39 , Sonia Twigg

Here go Tonga, after South Africa just tried to be a bit too clever at the other end and Tonga score a try!

Pellegrini scores the try!

South Africa 42-13 Tonga - 71 minutes

21:38 , Sonia Twigg

Tonga are just trying to find a way back in this game, driving from the midfielder from a line out, but some mistakes that weren’t there at the start of the game are just starting to creep in such as missed or dropped passes.

South Africa 42-13 Tonga - 70 minutes

21:36 , Sonia Twigg

Siya Kolisi is showing all the passion from the touchline after being substituted and is cheering every single move to the end, no shortage of energy from the captain, even though he cannot impact the game directly any more.

South Africa 42-13 Tonga - 68 minutes

21:34 , Sonia Twigg

South Africa are still looking dangerous here, even though for the last few minutes the ball has mostly been kept in the centre of the field.

South Africa 42-13 Tonga - 66 minutes

21:32 , Sonia Twigg

Tonga may have to fight their way into this match to prevent what could start to look like an ugly scoreline.

They have fought well, but South Africa have just had the killer touch.

Conversion! South Africa 42-13 Tonga - 64 minutes

21:31 , Sonia Twigg

Libbok has another conversion, this time from the wrong side of the field, and that is now looking like a very impressive points tally for South Africa.

Try! South Africa 40-13 Tonga - 63 minutes

21:30 , Sonia Twigg

Another South Africa maul leads to ground gained, that’s something they have done well in this game, whether it’s close to the line or not.

And one pass has undone the Tonga defence again and there’s another try!

That was probably the best of the lot, it was a beautiful move that just resulted in more points flowing for the Spingboks.

They used the width of the field, Kriel uses his footwork to gain the numbers before Van Staden put the ball over the line.

South Africa 35-13 Tonga - 61 minutes

21:27 , Sonia Twigg

After those frantic few minutes following the substitutions, the game has just slowed down a touch following the restart, allowing players to take a breather and those newly on the pitch to ground themselves.

There is still a reasonable way to go in this game with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Conversion! South Africa 35-13 Tonga - 59 minutes

21:25 , Sonia Twigg

Libbok is up to take his first kick of the game after Pollock finished with a flawless record.

This one is quite wide but he makes no mistakes, almost hitting it perfectly into the middle of the posts.

Try! South Africa 33-13 Tonga - 58 minutes

21:24 , Sonia Twigg

South Africa try! Tonga spill the ball too close to their touchline and South Africa make them pay the ultimate price for a simple mistake.

Le Roux was the player on the wing who evaded the defender to put the ball over the line just before crossing into touch, he holds off the defenders.

South Africa 28-13 Tonga - 57 minutes

21:22 , Sonia Twigg

South Africa have not been perfect in this match, despite some clever innovative play for the tries, they have made nine handling errors.

But they have three bonus points and only one defeat - against Ireland - so far in the World Cup.

South Africa 28-13 Tonga - 55 minutes

21:20 , Sonia Twigg

After that try it’s Tonga’s turn to defend and try and keep the Springboks at bay.

Both sides have just been making a lot of changes, it almost feels like new teams, but that has kept the level of intensity high so far in this second half.

Conversion missed! South Africa 28-13 Tonga - 53 minutes

21:19 , Sonia Twigg

After a defeat to Scotland in Nice, Tonga have pulled out a special performance here, despite missing the chance for a conversion on that try with a kick that skewed wide of the posts.

Try! South Africa 28-13 Tonga - 53 minutes

21:17 , Sonia Twigg

Tonga now with a chance to attack after that penalty, and they get to within metres of the try line but South Africa drive to try and win the ball back.

They almost got there but were driven back by a wall and had to regroup before Inisi ran down the wing to score the try!

South Africa 28-8 Tonga - 52 minutes

21:15 , Sonia Twigg

Fifita was the player who looked to have made the tackle and there is a move towards the player in the air.

After the TMO review, Tonga have been awarded a penalty, and South Africa might count themselves lucky for how that was decided.

South Africa 28-8 Tonga - 51 minutes

21:14 , Sonia Twigg

South Africa have a number of fresh legs, but almost immediately there is a high tackle that will have to be looked at.

The medic is on the field, for the tackle when Piutau was already in the air.

Conversion! South Africa 28-8 Tonga - 50 minutes

21:12 , Sonia Twigg

That bonus point try has rung in the changes, including Pollard, so his last act of the game will have been that conversion, but his kicking game has been perfect in this clash.

Try! South Africa 26-8 Tonga - 49 minutes

21:11 , Sonia Twigg

South Africa strike again, Wiese had driven for the line and been held back but Kriel puts the ball over the line to secure that bonus point already for his side.

South Africa 21-8 Tonga - 47 minutes

21:09 , Sonia Twigg

Tonga manage to keep South Africa out, although they may have a lot of defending to do as this game continues.

When it comes to their opportunity to attack, the long ball just starts another Springboks attack.

South Africa 21-8 Tonga - 45 minutes

21:07 , Sonia Twigg

South Africa steal a lineout, but Tonga have a difficult scrum to defend now right under their posts.

South Africa 21-8 Tonga - 45 minutes

21:05 , Sonia Twigg

The Springboks are into the Tonga 22 for the first time this half and edging closer to that coveted bonus point for the fourth try.

Solid defending from Tonga, but South Africa are looking like they will have lots of chances.

South Africa 21-8 Tonga - 43 minutes

21:03 , Sonia Twigg

Siya Kolisi with a stunning diving tackle to prevent any Tonga break there.

South Africa have started this half almost with more intent than the first.

South Africa 21-8 Tonga - 41 minutes

21:02 , Sonia Twigg

The Springboks will be looking to kick on where they left off with their perfect line outs, and already have a maul from their first one.

It’s in the middle of the pitch so no danger, but a positive early start.

South Africa 21-8 Tonga - 41 minutes

21:01 , Sonia Twigg

The second half is back underway, South Africa kick off in Marseille

Half Time: South Africa 21-8 Tonga

20:53 , Sonia Twigg

Brian O’Driscoll just finding a fault with one of South Africa’s tries at half-time, believing the referee was still moving when Reinach tapped the ball with his foot and ran over the line.

Half Time: South Africa 21-8 Tonga

20:51 , Sonia Twigg

With that being half-time, here are some photos from the match so far:

Half Time: South Africa 21-8 Tonga

20:46 , Sonia Twigg

South Africa just five metres away, but Tonga intercept and manage to kick it into touch to end the half.

The Springboks had to weather the pressure in a solid Tonga performance, they attacked with intensity and managed to secure a try, but it is the defending champions who dominate the scoreline.

South Africa 21-8 Tonga - 40+1 minutes

20:45 , Sonia Twigg

There’s time for one more South Africa drive before the whistle however. They drive forwards and look to wrap up a bonus point before the end of the opening half.

South Africa 21-8 Tonga - 39 minutes

20:43 , Sonia Twigg

Tonga miss the chance at the conversion, the first kick Havili has missed at the World Cup, it was just wide of the posts, but what a time to get a first try, just on the stroke of half time.

Try! South Africa 21-8 Tonga - 38 minutes

20:42 , Sonia Twigg

Tonga inch closer, they can’t even be a metre away from the touchline, but there is still a dark green wall spread out in front of them...but they score!

Tameifuna has what can only be described as bulldozed his way over the line and gives his side their first try of the game.

South Africa 21-3 Tonga - 37 minutes

20:41 , Sonia Twigg

Tonga have another chance to try and score their first try of the match here with a line out deep into South Africa territory about six metres out.

They really have to capitalise on this one after all their early pressure.

South Africa 21-3 Tonga - 35 minutes

20:39 , Sonia Twigg

The British referee Luke Pearce just takes his time to reset a try and demand that Tonga allow the South Africa players in.

South Africa 21-3 Tonga - 34 minutes

20:38 , Sonia Twigg

South Africa cannot secure their spot in the quarter-finals this evening, after their defeat to Ireland, but they can do almost everything but.

Conversion! South Africa 21-3 Tonga - 32 minutes

20:37 , Sonia Twigg

Pollard again makes no mistakes to add another two points to South Africa’s total, and they are nearing half time with a healthy lead.

Try! South Africa 19-3 Tonga - 31 minutes

20:36 , Sonia Twigg

That was also kicked into touch and about as close to the line as you can get, in almost a carbon copy of two minutes ago there is a maul towards the line.

But unlike the last two this one is a try, to Deon Fourie!

South Africa 14-3 Tonga - 30 minutes

20:34 , Sonia Twigg

Another line out for South Africa, again close to the try line.

There’s another maul towards the line, but Tonga are holding them back again, and the ball is lost, but there will be another penalty for the Springboks.

TMO: South Africa 14-3 Tonga - 29 minutes

20:32 , Sonia Twigg

The TMO is just having a look at a tackle by Pulu from Tonga against South Africa’s Mapimpi.

The English referee has had a look but does not believe there is enough contact for a yellow card and it will stay just a penalty.

South Africa 14-3 Tonga - 29 minutes

20:31 , Sonia Twigg

South Africa have the penalty advantage but might not need it as first Pollard then Wiese look to drive towards the line.

The ball goes back for the advantage and there’s a check for foul play.

South Africa 14-3 Tonga - 27 minutes

20:30 , Sonia Twigg

Tonga this time with the scrum just five metres beyond their own try line, but are able to safely kick the ball into touch.

South Africa 14-3 Tonga - 27 minutes

20:29 , Sonia Twigg

There’s a maul, the Springboks are committing a lot of players into this, but it falls just before the line and Tonga stand firm.

They have a lot of weight in their scrum pack and the same players stood strong to halt their opponents’ drive towards the line there as well.

South Africa 14-3 Tonga - 25 minutes

20:28 , Sonia Twigg

South Africa have the advantage and choose to kick into touch, they could be on course for a big score here.

South Africa 14-3 Tonga - 24 minutes

20:27 , Sonia Twigg

There’s a Mexican wave going around...I’m not sure that’s needed given the quality of the rugby that’s been on show.

But South Africa now have a more considered attack with the Tonga defence in place, but they’re almost undone by an improvised chip.

The Springboks are attacking with pace and causing all sorts of problems.

South Africa 14-3 Tonga - 22 minutes

20:25 , Sonia Twigg

Where Tonga have looked creative going forwards, that’s twice they have just been caught on the back foot when South Africa attack.

Over 80 percent of the game has been played in South Africa’s half, but it’s the Springboks who have two tries to their name with Tonga still searching for their first.

Conversion! South Africa 14-3 Tonga - 20 minutes

20:23 , Sonia Twigg

No mistakes again from Pollard, but it was put straight in front of the posts and two quick tries gives the Springboks and 11-point lead after just over 20 minutes.

Try! South Africa 12-3 Tonga - 20 minutes

20:22 , Sonia Twigg

South Africa dance through yet again! All that pressure from Tonga and they just haven’t been able to find a way through.

But one move forwards and South Africa run through and Moodie the ball between the posts.

South Africa 7-3 Tonga - 18 minutes

20:20 , Sonia Twigg

Tonga have the ball with Inisi down the wing and have looked the brighter of the two sides so far, especially when possession is concerned.

Tonga penalised for what the referee felt was trying to milk a penalty.

South Africa 7-3 Tonga - 16 minutes

20:18 , Sonia Twigg

The Springboks manage to kick the ball clear and prevent the danger for now.

But it’s back with Tonga, and again they run into a wall of South Africa defenders.

They have defended almost impeccably so far, making 49 tackles to Tonga’s nine.

South Africa 7-3 Tonga - 14 minutes

20:16 , Sonia Twigg

A slightly bizarre wait for the ball, and Tonga go for the lineout instead of kicking for the points.

The ball is back in touch but it will be South Africa this time.

South Africa 7-3 Tonga - 13 minutes

20:14 , Sonia Twigg

Tonga still trying to find a way through the South Africa backline, they manage to get it to the wing but the Springboks are there.

This is incredible defensive work, it forces Tonga to try the kick, and it’s spilled but falls over the line right at the back.

Tonga had the penalty so will still have another chance.

South Africa 7-3 Tonga - 10 minutes

20:13 , Sonia Twigg

Tonga have a scrum just metres away from their first try of the match.

South Africa 7-3 Tonga - 10 minutes

20:11 , Sonia Twigg

Tonga took a risk against the rush South Africa defence but were prepared to do it and they’re definitely not showing any fear against the defending champions.

Tonga have the ball just before the try line.

South Africa 7-3 Tonga - 9 minutes

20:09 , Sonia Twigg

These packs are both huge and both will want to lay down a marker with the early scrums.

This one is Tonga’s and was quite straightforward. They pass it out to the wings quickly and are into the South Africa half.

Conversion! South Africa 7-3 Tonga - 5 minutes

20:07 , Sonia Twigg

Pollard could not have hit that any sweeter, it was not an easy kick, right from the far side of the pitch but it goes through the posts and South Africa take the lead.

Try! South Africa 7-3 Tonga - 5 minutes

20:06 , Sonia Twigg

That was slightly bizarre and took everyone by surprise.

Ultimate piece of quick thinking from South Africa who caught Tonga on the back foot with a quick kick into his hands before Reinach dived for the line.

Penalty! South Africa 0-3 Tonga - 4 minutes

20:04 , Sonia Twigg

South Africa get forward for the first time in the match, and they have the penalty for not rolling away, but have kicked into touch.

The Springboks going for the tries rather than points in the early stages.

Penalty! South Africa 0-3 Tonga - 2 minutes

20:03 , Sonia Twigg

South Africa have already given a penalty after messing up the kick-off, an early chance for Tonga to put points on the board.

It’s straight under the posts and no distance out and Havili makes no mistake.

South Africa 0-0 Tonga - 1 minute

20:01 , Sonia Twigg

First kick was a bit of a surprise for South Africa, it went the other way than expected, and Tonga have the first lineout.

South Africa 0-0 Tonga - 1 minute

20:01 , Sonia Twigg

Tonga kick-off and the game is underway in Marseille.

South Africa vs Tonga

19:58 , Sonia Twigg

Tonga doing their own version of the Haka, and to learn more about the one by the All Blacks here.

South Africa vs Tonga

19:57 , Sonia Twigg

The teams are out and the anthems have been sung, now just time for kick off...

South Africa vs Tonga LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

19:52 , Jamie Braidwood

France prop Reda Wardi has played down the threat of South Africa’s forwards, insisting that the Springboks “are not supermen” with the hosts and defending champions set to meet in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

The two sides are seemingly on a last eight collision course after the Springboks’ defeat to Ireland, with France set to top Pool A.

The two sides are among the favourites for tournament victory and have at their disposal probably the world’s two most destructive forward packs.

South Africa utilised a seven forwards to one back bench split against Ireland, but the replacement pack could not force their way over for a winning maul score in the final minute.

And while acknowledging the power that the 2019 winners possess, Wardi believes that Ireland’s win shows that the Springboks can be matched.

South Africa vs Tonga LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

19:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Duane Vermeulen watched South Africa’s defeat to Ireland from the coaching box but will be back on the field in a less familiar flanker role when they play Tonga in a must-win Rugby World Cup Pool B clash in Marseille on Sunday.

The Springbok number eight is 37 years old and winding down his international career but will hope it does not end on the French south coast with South Africa potentially needing a bonus-point victory to stay on course for a quarter-final place.

He moves from the back of the scrum to the side to bring added physicality to a loose trio that also includes Jasper Wiese and Siya Kolisi against the powerful Tongan pack.

South Africa vs Tonga LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

19:34 , Jamie Braidwood

England’s Luke Pearce is one of the officials at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Born in Wales but raised in Exeter, Pearce returns for a second tournament having been part of the officiating team four years ago in Japan.

The 35-year-old started his officating journey in Devon at the age of 16, and was refereeing in the second tier Championship by the age of 21.

South Africa vs Tonga LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

19:27 , Jamie Braidwood

The Rugby World Cup is hotting up as teams seek to secure their places in the quarter-finals.

The top two nations from each of the four pools will progress to the last eight, with the quarter-finals to be played on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October in Marseille and Paris.

In the event of a two-way tie, the nation that won the encounter between the two teams will progress; in the event of a three-way tie, the nation that finishes with the best points difference will finish on top, followed by the team that won the fixture between the two remaining teams.

Teams receive four points for a win, with a bonus point available for scoring four tries or more. A losing bonus point is received if you finish within seven points of your opponents; a draw is worth two points.

The third spot in each pool is crucial, too – while this will not allow teams further involvement at this year’s World Cup, it will secure automatic qualification for the next tournament in Australia in 2027.

South Africa vs Tonga LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

19:19 , Jamie Braidwood

Line-ups

South Africa XV: Ox Nche, Deon Fourie, Vincent Koch; Eben Etzebeth, Marvin Orie; Siya Kolisi (captain), Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese; Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard; Makazole Mapimpi, Andre Esterhuizen, Canan Moodie, Grant Williams, Willie le Roux.

Replacements: Marco van Staden, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith; Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Jesse Kriel.

Tonga XV: Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Paula Ngauamo, Ben Tameifuna (captain); Halaleva Fifita, Sam Lousi; Tanginoa Halaifonua, Sione Talitui, Semisi Paea; Augustine Pulu, William Havili; Anzelo Tuitavuki, Pita Ahki, Malakai Fekitoa, Fine Inisi; Charles Piutau.

Replacements: Sam Moli, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Sione Vailanu; Sonatane Takulua, Patrick Pellegrini, Afusipa Taumoepeau.

South Africa vs Tonga LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

19:11 , Jamie Braidwood

Tonga team news

Semisi Paea steps in at number eight for Tonga in the absence of Vaea Fifita, whose tournament is over after his sending off for a shoulder charge against Scotland. Afusipa Taumoepeau’s yellow card in that game did not prompt further investigation from the citing commisioner, but the wing still drops out of the starting side, with Moana Pasifika teammates Anzelo Tuitavuki and Fine Inisi joining Charles Piutau in the back three.

While Toutai Kefu has regularly used a six/two bench split, the Tonga coach also opts for a five/three, with former Australia lock Adam Coleman again among those held in reserve.

South Africa vs Tonga LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

19:08 , Jamie Braidwood

South Africa team news

The return of Handre Pollard is the headline news from Jacques Nienaber’s selection, with the World Cup-winning fly half called up to the Springboks squad after injury to Malcolm Marx earlier in the tournament and ready to offer a different skillset to Manie Libbok, the incumbent starter at ten. Elsewhere in the backline, scrum half Grant Williams showcases his versatility by starting on the wing, while there is another opportunity at 13 for rising star Canan Moodie.

Duane Vermeulen and Jasper Wiese ensure there is no shortage of carrying threat in the back row. After triggering plenty of debate with their seven forwards to one back bench split against Ireland, South Africa revert to a conventional five/three, with flanker Marco van Staden the hooker cover.

South Africa vs Tonga LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

19:02 , Jamie Braidwood

When is South Africa vs Tonga?

South Africa vs Tonga is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday 1 October at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage due to begin at 7.15pm BST. Registered users can stream the action for free via ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

South Africa vs Tonga LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

19:01 , Jamie Braidwood

South Africa can go top of Pool B if they achieve a bonus point victory in their final Rugby World Cup group fixture against Tonga.

The Springboks are bidding to bounce back from their defeat to Ireland, a captivating contest that could yet prove a preview of the final.

Scotland’s bonus point win over Romania means that South Africa cannot secure their quarter-final spot even if they take five points here, and Jacques Nienaber will know that his much-changed side can’t take things easy against a dangerous Tongan team.

That said, the Pacific Islanders have struggled for consistency and cohesion at this World Cup - can they produce a better showing to challenge the defending champions?

Here’s everything you need to know.

South Africa vs Tonga LIVE: Rugby World Cup latest

19:00 , Jamie Braidwood

South Africa meet Tonga in Marseille looking to complete their Rugby World Cup Pool B efforts with a third bonus point win.

The Springboks suffered a set-back against Ireland in a thrilling encounter last time out but are still well placed to make the quarter-finals.

Jacques Nienaber has made a number of changes to his team but will be wary of a Tonga side that are better than they have showed in their first two fixtures in France.

While the absence of Vaea Fifita, suspended after his sending off against Scotland, is a blow, in Charles Piutau, Malakai Fekitoa and Ben Tameifuna, the Pacific Islanders still have real experience and quality.

For South Africa, there is a return for World Cup winning fly half Handre Pollard, called up after injury struck hooker Malcolm Marx earlier in the tournament and looking to stake a claim to regain the starting ten shirt.

Follow all the latest from the Pool B match in tonight’s live blog.