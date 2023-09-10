Is South Africa vs Scotland on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

South Africa kick off their Rugby World Cup title defence with a tricky encounter against Scotland in Marseille this afternoon.

The Springboks lifted the Webb Ellis Cup for a record-equalling third time in Japan four years ago - beating England in the final – but they will need to be at their best to progress from a very difficult Pool B that also features Ireland, Tonga and Romania.

Ireland are currently ranked as the best side in the world so will be hard to beat and as only the top two teams go through to the quarter-final today’s clash will determine which of these two sides has the better chance of progressing.

Scotland will come into the match confident having held their own against a strong French team in a narrow defeat last month. For their part South Africa were hammered 35-7 by New Zealand in their final warm-up game so this one is a tough match up to call.

Here’s everything you need to know plus get all the Rugby World Cup odds here as well as tips and odds for South Africa vs Scotland right here:

When is South Africa vs Scotland?

South Africa take on Scotland at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Sunday 10 September with kick-off at 4:45pm BST.

Where can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby World Cup on ITV 1, with coverage on the channel starting from 3.55 pm. The match is also available to online for free via the ITV X website and app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch South Africa vs Scotland then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Team news

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is back after recovering from knee surgery in April to be fit in time to lead his country for the World Cup. He made a successful return against Wales last month and is good to go for the tournament. However, the Springboks are without experienced fly-half Handre Pollard (calf injury) and centre Lukhanyo Am (knee) for the tournament as Boks coach Jacques Nienaber makes four changes to the side that dismantled the All Blacks in the warm-ups.

Cheslin Kolbe is on the wing at the expense of Makazole Mapimpi with centres Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel replacing Andre Esterhuizen and the injured Canan Moodie. Jasper Wiese is also named at No 8, with Duane Vermeulen on the bench.

Scotland have strengthened their scrum and made one back-line change from the 33-6 win over Georgia at Murrayfield as Zander Fagerson and Pierre Schoeman take over at prop from WP Nel and Jamie Bhatti respectively, with George Turner in at hooker in place of Dave Cherry. Veteran Richie Gray, who competed at the 2011 and 2015 World Cups but missed out on Japan four years ago, returns in the second row in place of Sam Skinner and former Australia international Jack Dempsey is picked ahead of Matt Fagerson at the base of the scrum

Blair Kinghorn at full back in place of Ollie Smith is the only other change meaning the centre combination of Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu continues.

Line-ups

South Africa XV: Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk; Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi, Peter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Willie le Roux

Scotland XV: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie (captain), Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey,

Replacements: Dave Cherry, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Ali Price, Cameron Redpath, Ollie Smith

Odds and tips:

South Africa 1/6

Draw 25/1

Scotland 4/1

Prediction

A close affair in the first half but South Africa will have the stamina in the second to ensure they start their World Cup defence with a hard fought for victory over Scotland.

South Africa 24-15 Scotland