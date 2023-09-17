Is South Africa vs Romania on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Rugby World Cup

South Africa look to make it back-to-back wins in their quest to defend the Rugby World Cup as they take on Romania on Sunday.

The Springboks earned a hard-fought 18-3 win against Scotland to kick off their World Cup campaign in France and now turn their attention to the European minnows as they look to secure a bonus-point victory to put pressure on Pool B rivals Ireland.

Romania, meanwhile, head into this difficult encounter off the back of a thumping 82-8 defeat to Ireland on the opening weekend.

When is South Africa vs Romania?

South Africa vs Romania is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 17 September at the Stade de Bordeaux.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 1:30pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.

Team news

South Africa suffered a huge injury loss in the week with starting hooker, Malcolm Marx ruled out of the tournament having sustained a serious knee injury. There was concern, too, for Eben Etzebeth but the powerful second row appears to have only suffered a minor knock and is in contention for a return against Ireland next week.

On the field, Rassie Erasmus names 14 changes from his side that beat Scotland with Damian Willemse the only player to retain his spot from the startling lineup. Canan Moodie and Jean Kleyn return from injury while Bongi Mbonambi captains the side as he steps in to replace the injured Marx at hooker.

Romania head coach Eugen Apjok makes three changes from their 12-try defeat to Ireland last week. Stefan Iancu and Florian Rosu are replaced by Marius Iftimiciuc and Andre Gorin in the pack, while inside centre Taylor Gontineac replaces Fonovai Tangimana in the sole change to the back line.

Line-ups

South Africa XV: 15-Willie Le Roux, 14-Grant Williams, 13-Canan Moodie, 12-Andre Esterhuizen, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Damian Willemse, 9- Cobus Reinach; 1-Ox Nche, 2-Mbongeni Mbonambi (c), 3-Vincent Koch, 4-Jean Kleyn, 5-Marvin Orie, 6-Marco van Staden, 7-Kwagga Smith, 8-Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16-Deon Fourie, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Jasper Wiese, 21-Jaden Hendrikse, 22-Faf de Klerk, 23-Jesse Kriel.

Romania XV: 15-Marius Simionescu, 14-Tevita Manumua, 13-Jason Tomane, 12-Taylor Gontineac, 11-Nicolas Onutu, 10-Hinckley Vaovasa, 9-Gabriel Rupanu; 1-Iulian Hartig, 2-Ovidiu Cojocaru, 3-Alexandru Gordas, 4-Adrian Motoc, 5-Marius Iftimiciuc, 6-Andre Gorin, 7-Vlad Neculau, 8-Cristi Chirica (c).

Replacements: 16-Robert Irimescu, 17-Alexandru Savin, 18-Thomas Cretu, 19-Stefan Iancu, 20-Damian Stratila, 21-Cristi Boboc, 22-Alin Conache, 23-Gabriel Pop.

Odds

South Africa: 1/500

Draw: 50/1

Romania: 50/1

Prediction

Even a heavily-rotated Springbok side should prove too much for Romania who struggled to compete with an equally-strong Ireland side the weekend prior. South Africa 55-10 Romania.