South Africa vs Namibia LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

A crucial match in Group E of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations takes place in Korhogo this evening. South Africa, fresh from a defeat to open their tournament, take on Namibia in something of a local rivalry on the international scene.

The 601-mile border that runs between those two nations is rarely focused on when it comes to football but the stakes are high when these neighbours meet tonight. The Brave Warriors of Namibia, rank outsiders heading into this AFCON, won their first-ever game in the competition at the tenth attempt last time out and a point will now send them into the last-16.

Bafana Bafana, meanwhile, were beaten by Mali but the west Africans' draw with Tunisia yesterday has kept the group wide open. Coach Hugo Broos has made two changes to his line-up to ensure they can finally get off the mark in Ivory Coast. Follow South Africa vs Namibia LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

Kick-off: 8pm GMT | Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

South Africa team news: Kekana and Morena come in

Namibia team news: Brave Warriors unchanged

Score prediction

All over in San Pedro

19:08 , Marc Mayo

The 5pm kick-off in AFCON has finished Zambia 1-1 Tanzania.

A late Patson Daka goal deprives Tanzania of their first-ever Cup of Nations win!

Patson Daka's bullet header puts 10-player Zambia level! 💥 pic.twitter.com/B5sKBSy7Xa — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 21, 2024

Namibia team news

19:02 , Marc Mayo

Collin Benjamin has stuck with the side that beat Tunisia in the first round of games, as expected.

(REUTERS)

Two changes from Bafana Bafana

18:57 , Marc Mayo

Veteran defender Siyanda Xulu and young winger Thapelo Maseko drop out for South Africa.

In two changes, Grant Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns enters the defence alongside club teammate Thapelo Morena.

How Namibia line up today

18:50 , Marc Mayo

Namibia XI: Kazapua; Nyambe, Amutenya, Haukongo, Hanamub; Petrus, Shitembi, Tjiueza; Iimbondi, Hotto, Shalulile

Subs: Haoseb, Gebhardt, Hambira, Katua, Kambato, Muzeu, Kamatuka, Papama, Ndisiro, Wendell, Kamberipa, Maova

Team news is in!

18:47 , Marc Mayo

South Africa XI: Williams; Mudau, Kekana, Mvala, Modiba; Tau, Mokoena, Sithole, Morena; Zwane, Makgopa

Subs: Mobbie, Mashego, Xulu, Appollis, Adams, Maseko, Monare, Mothwa, Lepasa, Sibisi,Mayambela, Goss

South Africa vs Namibia odds

18:42 , Marc Mayo

South Africa to win: 5/4

Namibia to win: 5/2

Draws: 19/10

Today's venue

18:36 , Marc Mayo

We're in the Ivorian city of Korhogo tonight where Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium holds 20,000 fans.

Named after a former prime minister of our AFCON hosts, it was built by Chinese engineers and opened in September for this tournament.

These two teams already know it well, as the destination for both of their opening games.

The scene is set… just hours to go till kickoff! South Africa 🇿🇦 vs Namibia 🇳🇦 We are ready!!!! #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 #AFCON2023 #BafanaPride pic.twitter.com/uLdD8uSsHx — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) January 21, 2024

South Africa vs Namibia | Countdown to kick-off

18:30 , Marc Mayo

We have just 90 minutes to go until the 90 minutes starts in Korhogo!

Head-to-head record

18:23

While their last three meetings have ended as draws, Namibia have not won this fixture since 1999.

South Africa wins: 7

Namibia wins: 2

Draws: 4

Elsewhere at AFCON

18:14

It's 1-0 to Tanzania over in San Pedro as they face Zambia.

The east Africans have never won a game at the Cup of Nations - and their opponents, managed by Avram Grant, are down to ten men!

Msuva FIRES Tanzania ahead! 🇹🇿 pic.twitter.com/uLL0vMDxaq — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 21, 2024

AFCON score prediction

18:09 , Marc Mayo

Namibia were good value for their win over Tunisia and look favourites to continue their winning run.

Namibia to win, 1-0.

Our prediction for the Brave Warriors team

18:01

Predicted Namibia XI: Kazapua; Nyambe, Amutenya, Haukongo, Hanamub; Shitembi, Petus, Tjiueza; Iimbondi, Shalulile, Hotto

Early Namibia team news

17:55

Namibia could be unchanged with no fresh injury worries reported for the Brave Warriors.

What we expect for the Bafana Bafana line-up

17:47

Predicted South Africa XI: Williams; Mudua, Xulu, Mvala, Modiba; Tau, Mokoena, Sithole, Maseko; Mayambela, Makgopa

Early South Africa team news

17:42

Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos has said his side "fully understand our mishaps" following the defeat to Mali, with changes expected in his team - particularly in defence.

Where to watch South Africa vs Namibia

17:35 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Mix in the UK. Coverage starts at 7:55pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

17:29 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of South Africa vs Namibia.

Kick-off from Korhogo's Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium comes at 8pm GMT as these southern neighbours meet at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Brave Warriors won their first-ever AFCON game against Tunisia in the week and face a Bafana Bafana side expecting better having lost to Mali.

It is all to play for in Group E so join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!