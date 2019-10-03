South Africa vs Italy, Rugby World Cup 2019: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Captains Siya Kolisi and Sergio Parisse will face off in the back row battle on Friday - Getty Images

What is it?

South Africa vs Italy in both sides third match of the Rugby World Cup. South Africa lost to New Zealand in their opening game before beating Namibia with ease. Italy have registered back to back bonus-point wins in their fist two matches against Namibia and Canada.

When is it?

Friday 4 October in Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa, Shizuoka Prefecture.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this game is 10.45am BST, 6.45pm local time.

What TV channel is it on?

This one will be broadcast on ITV, with the replays and a live stream available on the ITV Hub. Alternatively, you can follow all the action here with Telegraph Sport.

What is the latest squad news?

South Africa

South Africa have reverted to their strongest side after rotating against Namibia. From the side that faced the All Blacks, three changes have been made to their pack with hooker Bongi Mbonambi, prop Tendai Mtawarira and Lood de Jager selected. The Springboks have opted to have six forwards on the bench.

Team in full:

15-Willie le Roux, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Lukhanyo Am, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Faf de Klerk, 8-Duane Vermeulen, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 1-Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Franco Mostert, 21-Francois Louw, 22-Herchel Jantjies, 23-Frans Steyn

Italy

Sergio Parisse is joined in the back row by Jake Polledri and Braam Steyn with Sebastian Negri left on the bench. Matteo Minozzi will play at fullback with Jayden Hayward playing at inside centre. Michele Campagnaro will start on the wing instead of his usual position in the centres.

Team in full:

15-Matteo Minozzi, 14-Tommaso Benvenuti, 13-Luca Morisi, 12-Jayden Hayward, 11-Michele Campagnaro, 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Tito Tebaldi, 8-Sergio Parisse, 7-Jake Polledri, 6-Braam Steyn, 5-Dean Budd, 4-David Sisi, 3-Simone Ferrari, 2-Luca Bigi, 1-Andrea Lovotti

Replacements: 16-Federico Zani, 17-Nicola Quaglio, 18-Marco Riccioni, 19-Alessandro Zanni, 20-Federico Ruzza, 21-Sebastian Negri, 22-Callum Braley, 23-Carlo Canna

What are the latest pool standings?

What is their head to head?

South Africa and Italy have met on 14 occasions with the Italians only winning once which was in 2016. The Springboks have won the other 13. The teams last met in November 2017 with South Africa winning 35-6.

What are they saying?

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus

"For us, this is a crunch game.

"And if we have to grind it out, this is a do-or-die game. Just beat Italy no matter how, even if it's just a drop goal.

"We want to get out of the pool. The win is the ultimate."

Italy coach Conor O'Shea

"If you don't front up physically against South Africa, you've already lost the match.

"You must take them on in the forwards. We must treat it like the last match we'll ever play."

What are the betting odds?

South Africa to win: 1/100

Italy to win: 16/1

Draw: 50/1

What is our prediction?

South Africa are expected to win and win comfortably. However this is Italy's World Cup on the line. If they lose they are gone. Italy have prepared for this game for a long time but South Africa will have too much especially in the second half.

Predicted score: South Africa 31 Italy 15