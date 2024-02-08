South Africa vs DR Congo: AFCON third place play-off prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news

South Africa and DR Congo must bounce back from their semi-final disappointment as they meet in the Africa Cup of Nations third place play-off.

Bafana Bafana struck late to take Nigeria to extra time in their last-four clash, and then survived a few minutes with ten men to force penalties. They could not get the job done from the spot though, as the Super Eagles reached the final with a 4-2 shootout win.

As for DR Congo, it was less dramatic as they were edged out by hosts Ivory Coast, with Sebastian Haller scoring the only goal of that semi-final encounter.

DR Congo finished third at AFCON in 2015, beating Equatorial Guinea on penalties, while this is the first time South Africa have played in this match since edging past Tunisia in 2000 to take bronze.

Date, kick-off time and venue

South Africa vs DR Congo is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Saturday February 11, 2024.

The Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan will host the match.

Nigeria beat South Africa on penalties in the last-four (AP)

Where to watch South Africa vs DR Congo

TV channel: The third place play-off will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports football, with coverage getting underway at 7:45pm GMT ahead of kick-off 15 minutes later.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the final action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

South Africa vs DR Congo team news

Grant Kekana is suspended for South Africa after his red card against Nigeria, with Nkosinathi Sibisi and Siyanda Xulu the options to partner Mothobi Mvala in the centre of defence.

Hugo Broos has been reluctant to make changes throughout the tournament, but Mihlali Mayambela and Zakhele Lepasa are among those who could come in should he opt to shuffle his pack for the third place play-off.

As for DR Congo, Gael Kakuta made his return from injury in the semi-final but managed only 45 minutes. It remains to be seen whether he is risked against Bafana Bafana.

Yoane Wissa is expected to start again, before returning to try and win his place back in the Brentford side.

Grant Kekana is suspended for South Africa (AFP via Getty Images)

South Africa vs DR Congo prediction

DR Congo have conceded five goals in six matches at the tournament, while the South Africa defence has only been breached three times.

It would be a surprise if either side really opened up now, even if the pressure is off to a degree, and it could be another long, tight encounter. Bafana Bafana were so close to reaching the final, and are fancied to end their AFCON run on a high.

South Africa to win in extra-time.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two nations met in a friendly in September, with South Africa picking up a 1-0 win.

South Africa wins: 3

Draws: 1

DR Congo wins: 1

South Africa vs DR Congo match odds

South Africa to finish third: 6/5

DR Congo to finish third: 8/13

Odds via Betfair. Subject to change.