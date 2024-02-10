South Africa vs DR Congo LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

South Africa vs DR Congo – LIVE!

South Africa and DR Congo will look to bounce back from their defeats in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final when they contest the third-place play-off later today. It has still been a fantastic AFCON run for the pair and they have both caused shocks along the way.

Bafana Bafana took Nigeria all the way to the penalty shootout after beating Morocco in perhaps the biggest surprise of the tournament and are playing on this stage for the first time since 2000. DR Congo, meanwhile, finished third as recently as 2015 but did lose more convincingly in the semi-final to Ivory Coast. Still, they have looked dangerous throughout the tournament.

It may not exactly be the game both were hoping for after such a deep run but finishing the campaign strongly would make it a big success for either. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

South Africa vs DR Congo latest news

South Africa vs DR Congo: Calm before the storm

A look inside the dressing rooms...

Dressing rooms. 📸



South Africa vs DR Congo: Batubinsika calls for focus

Dylan Batubinsika has warned his DR Congo teammates to keep their focus despite losing the semi-final.

"I think we have a mixture of feelings with the elimination, but our ambition is to go and get this medal. We have to stay mobilised to at least finish in third place," the player said.

He added,”We have to be proud of what we've done so far, we've had a great run, we would have liked to go all the way but that wasn't the case

South Africa vs DR Congo: Heartbreak for Bafana Bafana

Losing on penalties was such a cruel exit for South Africa, so its fascinating to see how they react.

South Africa vs DR Congo: Latest odds

South Africa coach admits he'd rather not play AFCON third-place play-off

The right to finish third at the Africa Cup of Nations is not one that South Africa coach Hugo Broos will lose much sleep over.

Bafana Bafana face DR Congo in Abidjan on Saturday for a play-off game before the final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast a day later.

It was Nigeria who denied South Africa their first final in 24 years in a dramatic penalty shootout, after Broos’ side defied expectations to go deep into the competition.

Read the full story here!

South Africa vs DR Congo: Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two nations met in a friendly in September, with South Africa picking up a 1-0 win.

South Africa wins: 3

Draws: 1

DR Congo wins: 1

South Africa vs DR Congo: Prediction today

DR Congo have conceded five goals in six matches at the tournament, while the South Africa defence has only been breached three times.

It would be a surprise if either side really opened up now, even if the pressure is off to a degree, and it could be another long, tight encounter. Bafana Bafana were so close to reaching the final, and are fancied to end their AFCON run on a high.

South Africa to win in extra-time.

DR Congo team news vs South Africa today

As for DR Congo, Gael Kakuta made his return from injury in the semi-final but managed only 45 minutes. It remains to be seen whether he is risked against Bafana Bafana.

Yoane Wissa is expected to start again, before returning to try and win his place back in the Brentford side.

South Africa team news vs DR Congo today

Grant Kekana is suspended for South Africa after his red card against Nigeria, with Nkosinathi Sibisi and Siyanda Xulu the options to partner Mothobi Mvala in the centre of defence.

Hugo Broos has been reluctant to make changes throughout the tournament, but Mihlali Mayambela and Zakhele Lepasa are among those who could come in should he opt to shuffle his pack for the third place play-off. Thapelo Maseko will miss out again.

South Africa vs DR Congo: TV channel and live stream

TV channel: The third place play-off will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports football, with coverage getting underway at 7:45pm GMT ahead of kick-off 15 minutes later.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the final action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of South Africa’s AFCON third-place playoff with DR Congo today.

Kick-off at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan is at 8pm GMT.