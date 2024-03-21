South Africa vs Andorra LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

South Africa vs Andorra LIVE!

Bafana Bafana are back in action tonight for the first time since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where they finished third to pick up a bronze medal. Andorra are the opponents for a friendly game being held in Algeria as part of a newly launched scheme.

This friendly game is part of the first round of FIFA Series games. World football's governing body has introduced a new scheme to allow nations to face teams from other federations either for the first time or in a rare clash. After tonight's game, Andorra will face Bolivia and South Africa will take on Algeria for just the fifth time ever.

Andorra went throughout 2023 without a win - and have not scored since June 2023 - and have a tall task to change their run with their first match of 2024. Follow along the action in the May 19th Stadium with our dedicated LIVE blog below!

South Africa vs Andorra latest news

Kick-off: 9pm GMT, May 19th Stadium

What is the FIFA Series?

How to watch: TV channel and live stream details

How to watch South Africa vs Andorra

18:57 , Alex Young

TV channel: The match will be broadcast on free-to-air TV channel SABC Sport in South Africa.

Those watching in Algeria, where the game is being held, will be able to watch on TV 6. The game has not been selected for UK coverage.

Live stream: The game is available to SABC subscribers via online platform SABC+.

What is the FIFA Series?

18:46 , Alex Young

Just last month, less than four weeks ago, FIFA announced a new series of friendly matches in one location called the FIFA Series, with a pilot project kicking off in four countries.

There are no trophies or prize money, rather the series is designed to benefit national teams that do not have the opportunity to play teams from other confederations, with FIFA set to cover travel costs.

A soft launch of the FIFA Series is across four locations; Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka. Four teams will be based in one location and will play two matches each.

South Africa are in Algeria, and play Andorra tonight and the hosts next week.

FIFA believe the next edition in 2026 could see bigger teams looking to take part.

Nick Clegg is leading Government calls for action over the latest corruption claims engulfing Fifa

Welcome

18:40 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the FIFA Series clash between South Africa and Andorra, being held in Algeria!

Kick-off for this international friendly is at 9pm GMT, and it is being held at the May 19th Stadium.

Stick with us.