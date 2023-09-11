No-look kick king Manie Libbok adds attacking dimension to Springboks

Libbok's kicking out of hand kept Scotland guessing - Paul Harding/Getty Images

It was a moment that suggested a new star may be thrust on to the world stage at this World Cup.

Scotland’s hopes of causing an upset against the defending world champions, who were fresh from their demolition job on the All Blacks at Twickenham, had been pinned on the mercurial talents of Finn Russell and a high-octane attacking game in the wide channels to negate the Springboks’ blitz defence.

Yet the Bath-bound fly-half found himself upstaged by his opposite number Manie Libbok, whose own footballing prowess, typified by his brilliant ‘no-look’ cross-kick to create a second-half try for Kurt-Lee Arendse, looks, ominously, to have added an new attacking dimension to the Springboks’ power game.

The moment of ‘Manie Magic’ sealed Scotland’s fate, creating the second try of a four-minute power play at the start of the second half that shattered Gregor Townsend’s hopes of causing an upset after trailing by just three points at half-time by virtue of their dogged resistance.

South Africa had been playing a penalty advantage when Libbok produced his sublime piece of skill, looking into the eyes of Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist as he attempted to charge down his kick, only to nudge an outrageous punt in the other direction, which found Arendse in full flight.on the right wing.

If it looked a risk to include the 26-year-old, who has just nine caps, as his sole fly-half because of injury issues with Handre Pollard, Springboks’ head coach Jacques Nienaber seems to have unearthed a player who appears capable of fast-tracking South Africa’s ambitions to broaden their game.

The Stormers fly-half, a sensational talent as a schoolboy and age-grade player, had recently worked to rectify his goal-kicking technique that previously checked his international career – and although it let him down against Scotland, with Faf de Klerk taking over the place-kicking, his running threat brought an element of surprise against a side known for their attacking threat and precision.

At one stage during the first half Libbok also used his right and left feet to kick successive penalties to touch to create a better angle and his distribution skills can bring a new edge to the Springbok attack, which previously had relied on their competitiveness at kick-chases, behind a dominant pack as their core strengths.

Libbok, who kicked two first-half penalties, first took the Scotland defence by surprise with a short-kicking strategy before putting width on to the ball in a manner that Russell would have hoped to have achieved.

Kurt-Lee Arendse touches down in the corner for a brilliant South Africa try set up by Manie Libbok's cute kick - Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Townsend, whose side were left to rue inaccuracies at their set piece, particularly a misfiring line-out, and poor execution in attack, having failed to convert two gilt-edged chances in the first half despite struggling for territory, was impressed.

“[He was] very good,” said the Scotland head coach, a famed mercurial fly-half himself back in the day. “No look kicks, and a variety to his game, accuracy as well with his kicking game. He’s a threat. He’s able to run, pass and kick. He’s a great addition to an already talented South African back line and team and helping them play a more attacking game than maybe the previous World Cup.”

It was a frustrating night for Townsend, whose side must now beat Ireland, the No 1 side in the world, if they are to avoid another pool-stage exit.

Rory Darge of Scotland clashes with Damian de Allende - Getty Images/Michael Steele

The game could have taken a different course if the match officials had spotted Jesse Kriel appear to make contact with the head of Jack Dempsey in the second minute at the same venue that Tom Curry was dismissed on the previous evening. Kriel may yet face a citing but that is likely to benefit only Ireland if he faces a subsequent ban.

With the Scotland pack winning two scrum penalties at the end of the first half, the second which was converted by Russell, the stage had been set for the possibility of an upset.

But by then Scotland had already failed to make the most of two chances, when Russell took a pass on the wrap-around and put Darcy Graham clear. Graham dummied one defender but turned down the option to release Duhan van der Merwe outside him. Scotland also managed to forge a five-on-one opportunity only for a big hit on Pierre Schoeman to halt the move before Russell was penalised for a no-arms tackle on Arendse.

Darcy Graham failed to release Duhan van der Merwe when a try-scoring opportunity looked on - PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images

Against a side of this quality, Scotland simply could not afford to spurn any chances, a profligacy made more frustrating by the fact that their pack went toe-to-toe with the Springboks in the physical collisions.

Despite growing into the contest in the final quarter, by then South Africa had already taken the game beyond them, with an unrelenting opening to the second half, with first Pieter-Steph du Toit powering over for a try before Libbok’s kick to Arendse.

The only other concern for the Springboks was an injury to lock Eben Etzebeth. As for Scotland, their Scotland’s World Cup hopes are not over just yet. They have a two-week break now before they face Tonga. But they cannot afford any more slip-ups.

“I’m really proud of how we fronted up physically,” said Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie. “We have plenty of time to dust ourselves off, all the hard work we have put in has not gone away, it is one set-back but we have loads to play for.”

Match details

Scoring sequence 3-0, Libbok pen; 6-0, Libbok pen; 6-3, Russell pen; 11-3, du Toit try; 16-3, Arendse try, 18-3, de Klerk.

South Africa Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse; Jesse Kriel; Damian de Allende; Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok (Willie le Roux, 68); Faf de Klerk (Grant Williams, 74); Steven Kitshoff (Trevor Nyakane, 52), Malcolm Marx (Mbongeni Mbonambi, 56), Frans Malherbe (Ox Nche, 52); Eben Etzebeth (RG Snyman, 25), Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi (captain, Marco van Staden, 63), Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Jasper Wiese (Duane Vermeulen, 59).

Scotland Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham (Ollie Smith, 64), Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (Cameron Redpath, 66), Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White (Ali Price, 66); Pierre Schoeman (Jamie Bhatti, 55) George Turner (Dave Cherry, 55), Zander Fagerson (W P Nel, 55) , Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist (Scott Cummings, 55), Jamie Ritchie (captain), Rory Darge (Matt Fagerson, 64), Jack Dempsey.

Referee Angus Gardner (Australia).

Attendance 63,586.

South Africa v Scotland: as it happened

07:10 PM BST

South Africa celebrate victory

South Africa's Trevor Nyakane takes a selfie with fans - PA/Andrew Matthews

South Africa waive to their fans after securing victory in their World Cup opener - AP/Daniel Cole

07:00 PM BST

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend: inaccuracy cost us

We defended well in the first-half and we grew into the game with the set piece. We felt we would have kicked on in the second half. They won the third quarter hands down, and that was due to their good play but also our inaccuracy. We know we have to be better. We didn’t really get into the flow of the game. A lot of that is down to us not being accurate enough.

06:49 PM BST

Manie Libbok on that kick:

I’m just thankful to my forwards for giving me the platform to do it. Obviously I saw the space out wide and I knew I was going to go there. I’m glad it came off. I’m incredibly grateful and honoured to wear the journey and have the opportunity to represent my country at the World Cup. It’s a dream come true for me and I’m just stoked that the first game went like it did.

06:42 PM BST

80 min SCO 3 SA 18

With the clock in the red, this is it now for Scotland.

But oh how disappointing is that for Scotland fans! They give a free-kick away for one of their players leaving the lineout, and South Africa kick the ball out. A damp squib to end a thoroughly entertaining game.

Final score at Stade de Marseilles: Scotland 3 - 18 South Africa

06:40 PM BST

79 min SCO 3 SA 18

The Springboks are pinged for being offside, and Scotland have a chance to kick for the corner.

Russell sends it deep into the South Africa 22.

06:39 PM BST

78 min SCO 3 SA 18

Scotland have a scrum just inside their own 10-metre line and win a penalty.

They go quickly, and look to roll the dice one last time.

06:39 PM BST

76 min SCO 3 SA 18

A scrappy lineout on their own five-metre line, and Grant Williams tears up field.

He glides past two or three players and looks like he might go all the way, but Finn Russell - with another genius defensive intervention - tap tackles the flying scrumhalf to bring him down.

Grant Williams runs half the length of the field before being brought down by a Finn Russell tap tackle - Getty Images/Paul Harding

06:37 PM BST

74 min SCO 3 SA 18

South Africa have scrum on half-way after a Scotland knock-on.

The Boks drop it as they look to go blind, and Scotland gather, putting a chip in ahead.

Kinghorn is all on his own here if he can gather, but there is just too much on the kick, and the ball goes out.

06:35 PM BST

73 min SCO 3 SA 18

South Africa have a dangerous opportunity as they spin it out to Chslin Kolbe in open space.

The electric winger puts in one of his trademark coiled-spring sidesteps to evade the Finn Russell, but he is snagged and brought to ground. Great work Russell.

South Africa opt for the cross kick but it is fielded by Van der Merwe.

Scotland clear.

06:34 PM BST

71 min SCO 3 SA 18

Angus Gardner apologises profusely to Bongi Mbonambi.

After the prop approached him over a decision, Gardner demanded to speak to the South African captain for his side giving the referee too much jip.

It transpires that Mbonambi himself has become the captain...

06:30 PM BST

70 min SCO 3 SA 18

South Africa kick up to halfway, but Scotland effect a clever turnover and Darcy Graham hammers it up-field.

Finn Russell takes a painful knock on the shoulder in a tackle but he appears to be okay.

Scotland have a lineout on half-way and look to play.

But again, they knock-on, and now South Africa have an opportunity.

06:27 PM BST

67 min SCO 3 SA 18

A clever new approach to tackling from Blair Kinghorn.

The fullback sees an Pieter-Steph du Toit charging at him and targets the ball with his tackle, causing it to pop free.

Scotland scrum around the Springbok 22.

But again, Scotland are penalised - this time it’s WP Nel at fault for his knee hitting the floor.

Scotland seem unable to sustain any pressure here.

06:25 PM BST

65 min SCO 3 SA 18

A let-off for Scotland after South Africa make a mess of things at the lineout.

Scotland have the throw of their own lineout and play off the top.

Russell puts in a dainty kick which is tracked by Jones, but Kriel gathers.

Scotland then win the ball back again and look to play on half-way, giving Van der Merwe his first charge. The explosive winger has had a quiet game so far but would love to land a shot on his native side.

06:23 PM BST

63 min SCO 3 SA 18

Scotland look to play from the lineout, but they can do nothing to get beyond this ferocious South African defence, which continues to rush up with the same furious pace it has all match.

South Africa effect a penalty at the breakdown and clear up to the Scotland 10-metre line.

06:21 PM BST

62 min SCO 3 SA 18

But there is still fight in this Scotland team yet.

Scotland win lineout ball and Finn Russell delivers a perfect 50-22.

Scotland take quickly and dive over the line, causing the crowd to erupt. But the referee has blown his whistle.

It transpires they have taken the quick-lineout from in front of the mark and with a different ball...

06:19 PM BST

61 min SCO 3 SA 18

Snyman has shone since coming on, repeatedly showing his dexterity with some choice offloads to release South Africa’s outside backs.

He is every bit the modern second row.

Snyman uses his long arms to get the ball free and offload - AFP/Christophe Simon

06:18 PM BST

61 min SCO 3 SA 18

South Africa have just brought on another behemoth in their forward pack in the form of World Cup-winner Duane Vermeulen.

With firepower like that on the bench, it does not bode well for Scotland...

06:16 PM BST

60 min SCO 3 SA 18

Scotland’s defence holds firm though, and the Springboks dribble one through which is fielded and cleared by Kinghorn.

Despite South Africa’s dominance in this second half, Gregor Townsend’s team can be proud of their stolid defence so far.

Bar the brilliance of Libbok’s cross-kick, the only time South Africa have managed to breakdown this Scotland defence was in the build-up to du Toit’s try.

Time for a drinks break!

06:14 PM BST

58 min SCO 3 SA 18

Faf de Klerk deputises as kicker but the ball sails wide.

Scotland clear, but now the Springboks have the ball up on their 22 and look dangerous.

06:13 PM BST

58 min SCO 3 SA 18

South Africa win the penalty at the scrum as Scotland fail to take the shove.

You get the sense that the tide has turned here in favour of the Springboks, and they continue to tighten the screw.

06:12 PM BST

57 min SCO 3 SA 18

South Africa knock-on off the lineout - Scotland scrum.

Gregor Townsend has just made changes to his own front row. This should be an interesting contest.

06:11 PM BST

55 min SCO 3 SA 18

South Africa have just brought on ‘the bomb squad’ - a host of big men to replace their already dominant pack.

And it pays dividends. Scotland had a good attacking opportunity from a scrum inside the Springbok 22, but they are roundly driven backwards by the South African replacement props.

South Africa win the penalty and clear to half-way.

06:07 PM BST

SOUTH AFRICA TRY! 50 min SCO 3 SA 18

A precision cross-field kick straight out the top draw from Libbok.

The replays show he had his eyes on the defender rather than the ball - Ronaldinho-esque manouvres from the Springbok 10.

The pin-point kick lands perfectly into the bread basket of Kurt-Lee Arendse who doesn’t even have to break stride as he charges down the right touch line to score.

This time Libbok adds the extras. South Africa have found their rhythm here.

Kurt-Lee Arendse streaks down the line to score - Getty Images /Paul Harding

06:03 PM BST

SOUTH AFRICA TRY! 46 min SCO 3 SA 11

Angus Gardner loses his rag at South Africa’s water carriers - Rassie wasn’t among them - who pile onto the pitch ahead of the scrum.

A sure sign South Africa are about to give this push at the tryline everything.

The ball comes out to former world player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit and the rangy flanker bundles through Sione Tuipulotu to go over. A proper South African finish of old.

Libbok fails to add the extras.

05:59 PM BST

43 min SCO 3 SA 6

Perhaps accustomed to the atmosphere on the Highveld, Mannie Libbok’s kick falls well short.

But Scotland’s clearance doesn’t go far, and South Africa drive up to the 22.

Fantastic work by Snyman to get the ball away releases Kurt-Lee Arendse. Scotland scramble well but manage to knock-on in the tackle.

South Africa have an attacking scrum inside the Scotland 22.

05:56 PM BST

41 min SCO 3 SA 6

This time, South Africa get the upper hand in the scrum, and they win a penalty.

Libbok opts to go for the posts.

05:55 PM BST

41 min SCO 3 SA 6

The second half is under way.

After an early knock-on, South Africa have a scrum.

05:52 PM BST

Missed red card slammed as "inexcusable"

Jesse Kriel (left) tackles Jack Dempsey in an upright position and makes clear head-on-head contact with force

Former Scotland flanker John Barclay’s verdict:

That’s a red card, and the fact that that’s not even been seen or reviewed is inexcusable.

Former Springbok Brian Habana’s verdict:

From a pure rugby perspective, the inconsistency that confuses us so much is just so frustrating. As fans of the game we just want to understand why.

05:46 PM BST

Rassie's secret code

He may not be the South Africa head coach, but puppet master Rassie Erasmus appears to be pulling the strings from the South African coaching box with a new traffic light system.

The Springbok director of rugby was spotted with a red traffic light which was used to signal instructions onto the field in the first half.

Rassie Erasmus (right) is pictured next to a fellow member of his coaching staff who signals onto the field with a red light

05:40 PM BST

38 min SCO 3 SA 6

Finn Russell lines up his shot at goal. And it’s good!

After the most physical of first half’s here in Marseilles, Scotland go into the dressing room trailing by three points but very much in the game.

05:38 PM BST

38 min SCO 0 SA 6

And it’s a huge scrum penalty against the head for Scotland!

They rightly pump the air in celebration.

It’s Zander Fagerson, just returned from suspension, who gets the plaudits.

Scotland have matched South Africa's physicality at the scrum so far - AFP/Christophe Simon

05:37 PM BST

38 min SCO 0 SA 6

Scotland move up-field, but Schoeman knocks on in the tackle against Malcolm Marx.

The forces on display in the slo-mo shot of that challenge are something to behold...

South Africa scrum.

05:36 PM BST

35 min SCO 0 SA 6

South Africa run it back after a Scotland clearance, but there is a knock-on.

Scotland scrum inside their 22.

There may only be six points on the scoreboard, but this has been a thoroughly entertaining contest so far.

South Africa are penalised at the scrum as prop Frans Malherbe over extends and collapses.

05:32 PM BST

33 min SCO 0 SA 6

South Africa make decent ground off the lineout, driving up inside the Scotland 22.

But again, Scotland prove they will not roll over. They get themselves on the ball and hold it up, winning a scrum.

It’s hard to underestimate how much out-muscling the Springboks in moments like that will buoy this Scotland side.

05:30 PM BST

33 min SCO 0 SA 6

South Africa work the ball up into the Scotland 22.

The ball goes loose, and the Springbok outside backs look dangerous in broken play. But the Scotland defence holds firm.

So far, they have matched South Africa’s physicality in the tackle area.

Scotland clear to their 10-metre line.

05:28 PM BST

30 min SCO 0 SA 6

Finn Russell puts a brilliant kick through which is inches from a 50-22, but Kolbe, the magician, keeps the ball in.

Scotland then have a lineout and for the first time they get outside the Springbok defence through some brilliant deep passing.

For a moment, it looks like it has to be a try, but Darcy Graham is caught from behind and can’t quite get the offload away.

A real opportunity goes missing for Scotland, but they have shown that they can unpick this South African defence.

Darcy Graham is caught from behind by South Africa's Manie Libbok - PA/Mike Egerton

05:26 PM BST

26 min SCO 0 SA 6

Scotland have good attacking front-foot ball inside the Springbok 22, and Darcy Graham gets the chance to show off his dancing feet for the first time.

Scotland look to play out the back, but a good read from Kurt-Lee Arendse allows the intercept.

Arendse, leaping through the air, knocks on, taking out Pierre Schoeman in the process.

He then barrels into Finn Russell who goes down with a set of bruised ribs. But bizarrely, the television officials penalise Russell for a no-arms tackle.

Everybody appears bemused by the decision, not least Finn Russell.

As the commentary team say, this is the state the game has got itself in at the moment...

Finn Russell (right) is penalised for colliding with Kurt-Lee Arendse, leaving the commentators to scratch their heads - AFP/Nicolas Tucat

05:21 PM BST

26 min SCO 0 SA 6

Eben Etzebeth is coming off. The second row enforcer appears to have a slight limp, and these will be worrying signs for South African fans.

The Stormers giant dealt with a few injury issues in the build-up to the tournament, and the medical team will hope this is nothing serious.

Fortunately for South Africa, they have another man-mountain ready to come on in the form of RG Snyman.

05:19 PM BST

24 min SCO 0 SA 6

Each side has missed six tackles so far, but the scoreboard is the only metric that counts.

Scotland, under the cosh, give away a penalty at the breakdown, and Libbok nudges over another penalty.

05:17 PM BST

Clear head on head clash?

It looks like the officials may have missed a clear head-on-head collision from earlier in the half.

Jesse Kriel remains bolt upright in the tackle.

This may well be one for the citing committee.

05:15 PM BST

21 min SCO 0 SA 3

Time for a scrap. Tempers boil over the first time, and it’s between Darcy Graham and Damien de Allende.

The big South African centre appears to have taken offence at the tackle which bundled him into touch.

Things spill over into handbags as the cavalry from both teams fly in.

A scrap breaks out after seemingly innocuous tackle - AFP/Pascal Guyot

05:13 PM BST

21 min SCO 0 SA 3

Scotland clear up to the South Africa 10-metre line.

Huw Jones puts in a textbook tackle, stopping the South African attackers in their tracks.

The Springboks then kick again, this time ineffectually, but they charge down the Scotland box kick.

Scotland will have to get this part of the game right.

05:11 PM BST

19 min SCO 0 SA 3

Time for a water break.

South Africa, so often associated with their brusing forwards game, are showing real intent here in attack with the like of Siya Kolisi moving out into the wide channels.

They have continually looked to place pressure on Blair Kinghorn. The full-back has coped relatively successfully so far, bar one knock-on.

In attack, Scotland are yet to get on the outside of South Africa’s rush defence. If anyone can do so, it is Finn Russell. But perhaps more crucial for Gregor Townsend’s men will be gaining field position from which to attack.

For now, Scotland have a scrum in their own 22.

05:07 PM BST

16 min SCO 0 SA 3

The game is moving at a ferocious pace all of a sudden.

There is a brief altercation off the ball as Mostert puts in a huge, arguably late, hit on Russell, who then appears to trip up the South African second row.

Neither player appears phased by a bit of gamesmanship, and Russell has the ball back in his hands again moments later.

Scotland clear up field but are penalised at the ensuing lineout. South Africa kick up to the Scotland 22.

05:04 PM BST

15 min SCO 0 SA 3

Scotland gather off their own lineout and look to play. So far they have not been able to find a way to get beyond the strangle hold of South Africa’s rush defence.

Eventually Russell kicks away poorly. Libbok kicks back, landing one onto the back three, and Scotland call the mark before clearing themselves.

05:02 PM BST

12 min SCO 0 SA 3

South Africa provide a snapshot of the danger they pose with the ball in hand as they swing it out to electric winger Cheslin Kolbe on the left flank.

Finn Russell puts in a good tackle, but a couple of phases later he is peanlised for a deliberate knock on.

Libbok makes no mistake with the penalty kick this time, and South Africa go ahead.

Manie Libbok kicks a penalty to put South Africa ahead - PA/Andrew Matthews

04:59 PM BST

9 min SCO 0 SA 0

Scotland concede their first scrum penalty and the Springboks opt to go for the posts.

Libbok kick goes wide of the uprights though, and Scotland clear upfield. An early let-off.

04:58 PM BST

8 min SCO 0 SA 0

Viewers are currently being treated to the olfactory reveries of Jim Hamilton as he describes the scent of the scrum - in fairly visceral detail.

Better you than me, Jim.

04:57 PM BST

8 min SCO 0 SA 0

But Scotland make an early error in the lineout and South Africa win it back.

Again, Libbok goes to that howitzer of a boot and sends one skywards to test Blair Kinghorn. This is clearly a deliberate tactic to target the fullback.

Kinghorn knocks on and it’s a South African scrum with good field position.

04:55 PM BST

6 min SCO 0 SA 0

Scotland do well to hold onto their own ball.

But again, the speed of the South African defence and the physicality with which they make contact is penning Townsend’s side back so far.

An offside penalty gives Scotland welcome respite and the chance to gain some field position.

Russell boots up to the Springbok 22.

04:53 PM BST

4 min SCO 0 SA 0

Scotland’s seams are being stretched already, and with the conditions perfect for running rugby, there’s a feeling that we could see tries today.

Libbok has gone to the boot early to threaten Scotland from the air. So far Scotland have dealt with it well.

A Springbok error gives us our first scrum- which will be a huge early test for Scotland.

04:51 PM BST

3 min SCO 0 SA 0

Libbok puts in a peculiar high bomb that lands nowhere near his chasing teamates.

Russell clears well, but South Africa run it back.

Scotland gather again but South Africa look very sharp in defence, with Kriel making a big early hit.

04:50 PM BST

1 min SCO 0 SA 0

And we’re off, as South Africa get us under way.

The Springboks get the ball back and kick through to give Scotland a lineout.

Russell is charged down but it goes into touch. They clear their lines successfully on the second attempt.

South Africa lineout.

04:47 PM BST

Kick off is moments away

The anthems are done.

The teams are now making final preparations before we get under way very shortly.

04:45 PM BST

The teams are out

Both teams are out on the pitch and Flower of Scotland is ringing around the stadium.

Scotland, dressed in their blue home kit, appear to have a strong contingent of fans in support.

Now time for the Springboks, sporting a slightly suspect Tiffany blue number. That’s a new for the hard men of rugby. I’ll leave it to you to point that out to Eben Etzebeth though...

04:42 PM BST

South Africa's plan to contain Finn Russell

South Africa would be foolish to focus on only one player, but there is little doubt that Scotland fly-half Finn Russell presents a clear and present individual threat.

The mercurial number 10 has the ability to unlock a tight Springbok defence and South Africa fullback Damian Willemse, along with wings Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse, are part of a back three that will have a busy match guessing Russell’s next move.

“We have prepared really well this week and made plans for what Finn can do. He is a magician and one of the best in the world when it comes to making plays,” Willemse told reporters.

“We just have to ask the boys in front to put a lot of pressure on him to give us a skew kick or open up the opportunity for a charge-down or intercept pass.

“We have done a lot of analysis and when the game comes we will see where we can counter him. He is a great player and we know he can pull anything out of the hat.”

For more about Scotland’s Napoleonic War-inspired attack, check out Charlie Morgan’s report here.

04:34 PM BST

More on the squads...

Scotland

Gregor Townsend named a starting line-up on Friday with no surprises as key duo Darcy Graham and Zander Fagerson returned from injury and suspension respectively for today’s World Cup Pool B opener against the world champions.

In a selection featuring no real surprises, Jack Dempsey has got the nod over Matt Fagerson to start at No 8, with the latter on the bench. Captain Jamie Ritchie and the buccaneering Rory Darge complete the back row, with the experienced Hamish Watson missing out on the 23.

The Scots have gone for a five-to-three split on the bench, with Ali Price, Cam Redpath and Ollie Smith the three backs selected, meaning there is no place in the squad for in-form wing Kyle Steyn.

South Africa

The Springboks have selected Damian Willemse at full-back and opted for a 6-2 split between forwards and backs - following on from the 7-1 split they used to dramatic effect in their record 35-7 thumping of the All Blacks in their final warm-up game in London.

Willie le Roux, the long-time first-choice No 15 for the Springboks, is among the replacements with the versatile Willemse preferred against Scotland, who are likely to take the game to South Africa with ball in hand.

Wingers Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe make up a pacey back three and Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel are a change to the centre pairing from the side that thrashed New Zealand.

Jasper Wiese takes over at No 8 from 37-year-old Duane Vermeulen, who drops to the bench, but the rest of the pack remains the same with the only backs among the replacements scrumhalf Grant Williams and Le Roux.

04:22 PM BST

04:21 PM BST

04:20 PM BST

04:09 PM BST

How to watch the game on TV?

In the UK, ITV are broadcasting every match of the tournament. This one is on ITV1. In South Africa, the match will be shown on SuperSport. For more information, go here.

You can read our comprehensive guide to the TV and radio coverage of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including our run-down of the 12 best commentators and pundits working in the sport.

04:06 PM BST

Fingers crossed for no more crowd chaos in Marseilles

Around 90 mins before kick off and throw seems to be a much better flow of supporters through the main gate. However, there are still thousands of fans drinking in nearby bars.

This comes after World Rugby announced it is investigating reports that England fans were involved in crushes outside the Stade Velodrome yesterday ahead of their side’s victory over Argentina.

For Daniel Schofield’s report on the stadium chaos, go here.

04:03 PM BST

The teams

South Africa:

Starting XV: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Cheslin Kolbe, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Faf de Klerk, 1-Steven Kitshoff, 2-Malcolm Marx, 3-Frans Malherbe, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Franco Mostert, 6-Siya Kolisi, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8-Jasper Wiese

Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Marco van Staden, 21-Duane Vermeulen, 22-Grant Williams, 23-Willie Le Roux

Scotland:

Starting XV: 15-Blair Kinghorn, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ben White, 1-Pierre Schoeman, 2-George Turner, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 7-Rory Darge, 8-Jack Dempsey

Replacements: 16-Dave Cherry, 17-Jamie Bhatti, 18-WP Nel, 19-Scott Cummings, 20-Matt Fagerson, 21-Ali Price, 22-Cameron Redpath, 23-Ollie Smith

Referee: Angus Gardner

03:59 PM BST

Most significant World Cup clash so far

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of this afternoon’s Pool B clash as South Africa kick off their World Cup title defence against Scotland at the Stade Velodrome in Marseilles.

The Springboks lifted the Webb Ellis Cup for a record-equalling third time in Japan four years ago - beating England in the final – but they will need to be at their best to progress from the so-called ‘pool of death’ that also includes number one-ranked team in the world Ireland, as well as Tonga, and Romania.

With just two teams able to progress from each group, this may well be the the most significant fixture of the tournament so far. The stakes could not be higher, and every point will count.

Jacques Nienaber’s side arrive in France off the back of a record victory over New Zealand at Twickenham, but their preparation for the tournament has not been plain sailing. Key players in Leicester fly-half Handre Pollard and centre Lukhanyo Am were ruled out of selection due to injury, leading the Springboks to select Manie Libbok as their only specialist 10.

Scotland will come into the match confident having come with inches of orchestrating a stirring come back victory over the French in a narrow defeat in Saint-Etienne last month.

Despite their recent form, history is not in Scotland’s favour. They have won just once in their last 15 meetings with the Springboks, with their last last victory coming at Murrayfield in autumn 2010. They have also never won outside of Scotland in the 117 years of the contest.

But given the devil-may-care attitude with which Scotland are playing their rugby at the moment, the under-dog tag will only add fuel to the fire that this is their moment.

The encounter promises to be a culture clash with the brutish Boks renowned for their formidable power game while the Scots having developed into one of the most swashbuckling attacking teams in the world with Finn Russell leading the charge.

Scotland defence coach Steve Tandy insisted that his side have the muscle to match South Africa physically, saying: “You know they are going to try to come through the front door so physically we have to be on the money,”

“But we believe in our physicality and the way we want to go about imposing that physicality whether it is at the breakdown or in the tackle contest.”

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has also been wary of dismissing the threat from Scotland. “They are a great team, they have been playing amazingly, you can see that in their results. We give them all the respect, but we have prepared really well,” he said.

“We have seen a lot of them and that is why we go into the game with confidence, because of the work we have put in.”