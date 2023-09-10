South Africa v Scotland LIVE: Rugby World Cup score and latest updates from Marseille

South Africa go into the Rugby World Cup as title holders, and fresh off the back of a 30-point victory over New Zealand on the eve of the tournament.

While Ireland are the world number one, South Africa will be looking for back-to-back trophies after they beat England in the final four years ago in Japan.

History does not fall in Scotland’s favour either, the teams have played 28 times since 1906, but Scotland have won just four matches since that first tour. The teams have met twice in Rugby World Cups, with the Springboks winning both, in 1999 and 2015.

If history takes its course again, Scotland may focus on records closer to home, with both Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe looking to close down Stuart Hogg’s record of 27 tries.

South Africa v Scotland LIVE: Rugby World Cup

Kick off 4.45pm BST at the Stade de Marseille

South Africa XV: Willemse; Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Kolbe; Libbok, De Klerk; Kitshoff, Marx, Malherbe; Etzebeth, Mostert; Kolisi (captain), Du Toit, Wiese.

Scotland XV: Kinghorn; Graham, Tuipulotu, Jones, Van der Merwe; Russell, White; Schoeman, Turner, Fagerson, Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie (captain), Darge, Dempsey.

Japan romp to a 42-12 victory against World Cup debutants Chile

Harry Latham-Coyle reporting from the Stade Velodrome

16:33 , Ben Fleming

Just over ten minutes until kick-off. One final update before we get started from The Independent’s man in the stadium:

"The stadium looks much fuller than at this stage yesterday. Scotland's forwards packed down for a couple of pre-match scrums, bracing for the battle with the Boks up front - can Gregor Townsend's side get set-piece parity and allow their swashbucklers to test the edges of this South African defence?"

What is the TMO Bunker and how will the foul play process work at the Rugby World Cup?

16:27 , Ben Fleming

The 2023 Rugby World Cup will see a revamped foul play process in place, with the introduction of the “TMO bunker” system at the tournament for the first time.

The introduction follows a number of World Rugby trials during the course of the last year, including the Summer Nations Series and Rugby Championship.

The “bunker” system is designed to improve accuracy of decision making and avoid significant disruptions to the flow of games, and has already been utilised in a couple of high profile moments ahead of the World Cup.

The system was used last night to send off Tom Curry. You can read all about how it works below:

Darcy Graham eyes World Cup tries as he and Duhan van der Merwe chase record

16:20 , Ben Fleming

Fully-fit Darcy Graham declared that he and Duhan van der Merwe are intent on filling their boots at the World Cup as they chase down Scotland’s all-time try record.

The free-scoring Edinburgh pair have developed into two of the most dangerous wings in world rugby and are aiming to showcase their finishing ability on the biggest stage of all in France, with the formidable South Africans first up in Marseille on Sunday evening.

The recently-retired Stuart Hogg currently holds the Scottish record with 27 but Van Der Merwe has got himself up to joint-fifth with Tommy Seymour after scoring three in his last two matches to take his tally to 20, while Graham is seventh with 19 after scoring seven tries in his last four international outings.

“Yes, definitely,” said Graham when asked if he sees the World Cup as a good chance to get closer to top spot. “Obviously Hoggy’s got it and me and Duhan are hunting him down.

Read more below:

Stuart Hogg: Scotland can cause a stir in wide open Rugby World Cup

16:15 , Ben Fleming

In his first column of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, writing exclusively for The Independent Premium, the Scotland and Lions legend Stuart Hogg tips his nation to pull off some upsets in a tough pool... and reveals the defensive secrets behind their revival

With half an hour until kick-off, why not have a read of the former Scottish international’s thoughts on his nation’s hopes in this World Cup.

You can sign up for access here:

More problems for fans trying to get into the stadium

16:14 , Ben Fleming

Some gates do appear to be flowing more easily. This stand was where many England fans faced heavy queues yesterday, but people appear to be flowing in a bit easier today.

(Harry Latham-Coyle)

All a bit of a lottery, it would appear.

More problems for fans trying to get into the stadium

16:08 , Ben Fleming

More frustrating reports are beginning to come in from fans trying to attend the game today in Marseille.

Yesterday evening, many England fans were unable to get inside the stadium in time for kick-off due to lengthy queues at the gates into the stadium.

Tournament organisers had announced they were deploying more volunteers but the queues are here in Marseille once again.

"We’ve been sent on a 20 minute walk all the way around the stadium and there are hundreds of people in a chaotic queue," one spectator outside the Veledrome said.

“You can’t get in any other gate even though there are loads that are quiet.”

(Sonia Twigg)

South Africa vs Scotland line-ups

16:05 , Ben Fleming

Scotland have strengthened their scrum and made one back-line change from the 33-6 win over Georgia at Murrayfield as Zander Fagerson and Pierre Schoeman take over at prop from WP Nel and Jamie Bhatti respectively, with George Turner in at hooker in place of Dave Cherry. Veteran Richie Gray, who competed at the 2011 and 2015 World Cups but missed out on Japan four years ago, returns in the second row in place of Sam Skinner and former Australia international Jack Dempsey is picked ahead of Matt Fagerson at the base of the scrum

Blair Kinghorn at full back in place of Ollie Smith is the only other change meaning the centre combination of Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu continues.

(2023 Getty Images)

South Africa vs Scotland team news

16:00 , Ben Fleming

For South Africa, captain Siya Kolisi is back after recovering from knee surgery in April to be fit in time to lead his country for the World Cup. He made a successful return against Wales last month and is good to go for the tournament. However, the Springboks are without experienced fly-half Handre Pollard (calf injury) and centre Lukhanyo Am (knee) for the tournament as Boks coach Jacques Nienaber makes four changes to the side that dismantled the All Blacks in the warm-ups.

Cheslin Kolbe is on the wing at the expense of Makazole Mapimpi with centres Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel replacing Andre Esterhuizen and the injured Canan Moodie. Jasper Wiese is also named at No 8, with Duane Vermeulen on the bench.

Harry Latham-Coyle reporting from Marseille

15:55 , Ben Fleming

"Stuart Hogg, who has joined The Independent as a columnist for the tournament, is at the Stade Velodrome working on World Rugby's broadcast, and has been reacquainting himself with a couple of members of the Scottish staff pitchside, hearty hugs and backslaps from the recently retired full back.

“Finn Russell is working through his warm-up routines, lining up a couple of kicks of goal, before hurrying over to give his old mate an embrace."

South Africa vs Scotland line-ups

15:52 , Ben Fleming

With just under an hour to go, let’s have a reminder of the line-ups for this afternoon’s clash:

South Africa XV: Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk; Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi, Peter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Willie le Roux

Scotland XV: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie (captain), Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey,

Replacements: Dave Cherry, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Ali Price, Cameron Redpath, Ollie Smith

Evolved South Africa side bid to retain Rugby World Cup – but one factor might prevent them

15:42 , Ben Fleming

A more emphatic declaration of World Cup intent there could not have been. As the All Blacks hauled themselves off the Twickenham pitch, battered, bruised and beaten by a record margin, South Africa were already looking at what was next. A fortnight before the tournament, and four years on from a triumph that united a nation, the world champion Springboks were back in business and had their eyes fixed squarely on a World Cup prize.

The 36-7 win counted for nothing tangible in the context of the tournament to come but the message was clear.

Ireland and France may have risen to form a leading quartet of contenders but the Webb Ellis Cup will not be prized easily out of South Africa’s hands.

Can the defending champions retain the trophy? Find out below:

How Scotland can overcome cruel luck to thrive at Rugby World Cup

15:32 , Ben Fleming

Pessimism can sometimes seem to come a little too naturally to Scottish rugby fans, a certain fatalism worn almost as a badge of honour after too many days of disappointment and dejection, of squandered opportunities and wondering what might have been.

It perhaps feels somewhat appropriate, then, for Gregor Townsend to have assembled perhaps the finest side in the nation’s long rugby history and still know a second successive World Cup pool stage effort is on the cards if the tournament goes to form. Plenty has already been written about the lopsided draw but it feels particularly cruel to the Scots, inarguably among the top five sides in the world but drawn together with two of the four top favourites in the pool.

Townsend’s band of history makers have risen to new heights over these last four years, turning Calcutta Cup hope almost into expectation and building further through these last few months. Top to bottom, the likely 23 that will begin the tournament against South Africa in Marseille contains few clear weaknesses.

A preview of Scotland’s hopes for the tournament:

How to watch South Africa vs Scotland

15:22 , Ben Fleming

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby World Cup on ITV 1, with coverage on the channel starting from 3.55 pm. The match is also available to online for free via the ITV X website and app.

Let’s’ begin building up, first with a look at their hopes heading into the tournament.

Harry Latham-Coyle reporting from Marseille

15:14 , Ben Fleming

The Independent’s man on the ground is ready and waiting for this afternoon’s fixture. He sends this in:

“Bonjour from Marseille, where thankfully there's a bit of a breeze to cool the spectators as they begin to make their way into the Stade Velodrome.

“After the chaos before England-Argentina last night, the tournament organisers have announced they will be deploying more volunteers and reminding spectators to enter via the right gate - the early indications are positive, with a smooth flow in through the gate that was overwhelmed last night.

“South African fans tend to like to get into grounds early, and there are plenty of Springboks shirts inside the ground already, with a few streaks of Scottish tartan, too."

George Ford plays the pragmatist as England finally come to the boil in Marseille cauldron

15:12 , Ben Fleming

Finally, last night it was the turn of England as they faced off against Argentina in the Stade Velodrome.

After months of toil and trouble, it took a Marseille cauldron for England to find their magic brew. It may not prove the elixir of Rugby World Cup life but on a night that threatened disaster after Tom Curry’s third-minute sending off at a bubbling Stade Velodrome, England came to the boil.

The win was an odd concoction, a convincing final margin even with Argentina scoring the encounter’s only try two minutes from time. It was a night for leaders, and England’s stood up. Courtney Lawes led the defensive effort, Manu Tuilagi and Maro Itoje were back to their best. But it was George Ford, playing the pragmatist, who took control to kick England to a faith-restoring victory.

Read Harry Latham-Coyle’s report of England’s 27-10 win below:

Eddie Jones makes the right call and Australia can start dreaming big at Rugby World Cup

15:02 , Ben Fleming

Australia got their World Cup under way on Saturday with a thumping win against Georgia.

It took until September but Australia can finally celebrate a win in 2023. In the end, it was very much worth the wait and may just have raised expectations about how deep they can go at this Rugby World Cup.

Eddie Jones wouldn’t have wanted to lose his first five games back in charge of the Wallabies but after continually stressing that the Rugby Championship and subsequent warm-up games were simply about the process rather than the results and that the World Cup would be the real quiz, the head coach will have felt a sense of vindication at the impressive 35-15 triumph over Georgia.

Read Luke Baker’s report from the Stade de France:

Spiky and sparkling – Johnny Sexton shows Ireland what they’ve been missing

14:52 , Ben Fleming

Johnny Sexton would not be the player he is without his spiky side and that was on show along with his brilliance in the Ireland captain’s first appearance in six months.

A groin injury followed by a suspension for his conduct towards match officials has kept Sexton on the sidelines since leading Ireland to grand slam glory against England in Dublin in March.

A gentle 82-8 tune-up against an overmatched Romania in the searing heat of Bordeaux was just what the doctor ordered to ease Sexton back, although as so often with the fly half, the actual doctor was also briefly required. Right on the stroke of half-time, Sexton was put away by Bundee Aki for a lazy stroll under the posts. The issue was that he took that invitation a little too literally, taking so long that Romania centre Jason Tomane sprinted back to try to tackle him before he dotted down.

Paul Eddison’s report from Bordeaux:

France lay down Rugby World Cup marker but not how they intended

14:42 , Ben Fleming

The opening game of the Rugby World Cup saw hosts France take on New Zealand in Paris.

And even with the talismanic Antoine Dupont kept quiet, France emerged comfortably victorious against New Zealand. Barring some catastrophe or act of God in their remaining group games against the overmatched trio of Italy, Namibia and Uruguay, they can now safely start turning their focus to a quarter-final.

This 27-13 win won’t live in the memory for the quality of performance – in fact, at times, especially in the first half, Les Bleus bore no resemblance to the dynamic, efficient, ruthless machine that Fabien Galthie has created during this four-year cycle – but perhaps their grinding victory was simply a sign of the true champions they are.

Read Luke Baker’s report below:

Coming up later

14:31 , Ben Fleming

With Japan vs Chile done and dusted, our attention soon turns to the headline clash - South Africa vs Scotland. The reigning champions take on a Scotland side that many believe could upset the odds this tournament.

But first, let’s have a look back at some of the action from the first two days of the Rugby World Cup...

Japan vs Chile full-time

14:20 , Ben Fleming

We’ve reached full-time in the earlier kick-off as, in the end, Japan romp home to a 42-12 victory against World Cup debutants Chile. Two late tries from Nakamura and Dearns in the final ten minutes extended the margin of victory for Japan but it was an impressive showing from the South American side in their first game.

Japan next face England in Bordeaux on September 17th, while Chile take on Samoa the day prior, also in Bordeaux.

(Getty Images)

World Rugby rankings: Which team is top ahead of World Cup?

14:15 , Mike Jones

The Rugby World Cup returns for perhaps the most competitive edition yet, with 20 teams vying for glory in France.

The tournament, which runs from 8 September to 30 October, takes place in nine French cities.

Two decades on from England’s triumph in 2003, both the host and Ireland will harbour real hope of adding a second northern hemisphere nation’s name to the Webb Ellis Cup.

The two are part of a lead quartet that have distanced themselves at the top of the World Rugby rankings ahead of the tournament.

South Africa vs Scotland talking points

13:45 , Mike Jones

Can Scots handle the heat?

With France sizzling amid a late-summer heatwave, both sides have had to contend with scorching temperatures throughout their first week at their respective bases on the Cote d’Azur, with the Scots in Nice and the Springboks along the sunkissed coast at Toulon.

The two teams will now come together in the melting pot of Marseille, where it is expected to be in the mid-20s come kick-off at 5.45pm local time.

Scotland will hope the two previous stints they spent in Nice earlier this summer will stand them in good stead, although coach John Dalziel said earlier this week that it feels hotter now, in early September, than it did when they were here previously in June and August.

A French journalist in the media room in Marseille commented on Friday that “it is too hot to play rugby”, although the implementation of water breaks is sure to be welcomed by all involved.

The Scots’ fitness – something they have prided themselves on this summer – is sure to be tested to the limit.

Japan vs Chile latest

13:36 , Luke Baker

Well, consider me stunned! Martin Sigren’s sin-binning wasn’t upgraded to red by the TMO Bunker Review - I imagine England’s star lawyer Richard Smith KC will have made a note of that ahead of defending Tomy Curry in a disciplinary hearing this week...

Japan were then down to 14 men for 10 minutes with Dylan Riley sin-binned and after a crazy few phases Alfonso Escobar dived his way over the line from close range to narrow the gap to 21-12. However, Japan steadied the ship and veteran flanker Michael Leitch powered over to extend the lead to 28-12. Just over 20 minutes to go in Toulouse.

(REUTERS)

Japan vs Chile latest

13:34 , Mike Jones

20 minutes or so left to play in this clash between Japan and Chile. Michael Leitch (53 mins) went over the line after Masirewa is initially denied.

Japan secure a bonus point for scoring four tries and Rikiya Matsuda adds two more with the simple conversion.

Japan lead 28-12.

South Africa vs Scotland talking points

13:30 , Mike Jones

Style war – power vs panache

Along with France and New Zealand, Scotland have become one of the most swashbuckling attacking teams on the planet, while South Africa are the most powerful.

The brutish Springboks will attempt to bulldoze their opponents out of their rhythm, while the Scots – with the on-form Finn Russell pulling the strings at stand-off – are intent on outrunning and outplaying the formidable world champions. It promises to be an intriguing clash of styles.

South Africa vs Scotland talking points

13:15 , Mike Jones

Scots must defy history and break new ground

Scotland have never previously defeated a tier-one nation at a Rugby World Cup. In addition, they have lost each of their last seven meetings with South Africa.

It is 13 years since the Scots last beat the Springboks as Dan Parks kicked every point for Andy Robinson’s team in a 21-17 victory in an autumn Test at Murrayfield in November 2010. The last clash between these two nations was almost two years ago, when South Africa won 30-15 in Edinburgh.

The Scots have beaten the Springboks only five times in 28 attempts over more than a century, but Gregor Townsend’s side have ended long winless streaks in recent years, most notably away to France and England.

Japan vs Chile latest

13:11 , Luke Baker

Half-time in Toulouse and Japan have started to show their class. On 30 minutes, Jone Naikabula went over and right on the stroke of half-time, Amato Fakatava grabbed his second try of the game.

It’s 21-7 to Japan at the break and Chile have Martin Sigren in the sin-bin. His yellow card is under bunker review after a very similar incident to Tom Curry’s for England against Argentina last night. I’d be stunned if it wasn’t upgraded to red during the half-time break.

(AFP via Getty Images)

South Africa vs Scotland talking points

13:00 , Mike Jones

Both teams in buoyant mood

The two sides kick off the World Cup with every right to be optimistic about their chances.

South Africa have climbed from fourth to second in the world rankings in the weeks leading up to the tournament on the back of four consecutive wins. Their emphatic destructions of Wales and New Zealand last month were particularly impressive, ensuring they begin their defence of the Webb Ellis Cup as one of the favourites.

Scotland go into the tournament with words of lofty praise from John Jeffrey ringing in their ears after the 1990 Grand Slam hero branded them the best Scottish team ever at their World Cup welcome ceremony in Nice on Monday.

The Scots are ranked fifth in the world and have arrived in France with a genuine belief that they can beat any team in the world. One of these sides is set to have their bubble burst on weekend one.

South Africa vs Scotland talking points

12:45 , Mike Jones

Box-office starter to top-heavy group

Beyond the opening game between France and New Zealand on Friday, the Scots’ showdown with the Springboks is the most eye-catching of the first round of pool fixtures. Indeed, Sunday’s match in Marseille is for higher stakes than the opening game in Paris given the strength of Pool B and the reduced margin for error.

The fact the draw was made back in 2020, when several teams were in notably different shape to what they are now, has led to a situation whereby three of the current top five in the world are in the same group. One of South Africa, Ireland or Scotland is guaranteed to be eliminated at the group stage.

Each of the head-to-heads between those three teams are sure to be crucial in deciding who qualifies, assuming they all make light work of both Tonga and Romania. Victory for either team at Stade Velodrome will stand them in good stead to progress from this heavyweight section.

Japan vs Chile latest

12:31 , Luke Baker

It’s been a fun start to proceedings in Toulouse where Chile are playing their first-ever Rugby World Cup match.

In fact, the South Americans took the lead when Rodrigo Fernandez collected a loose ball and bundled over the whitewash after just six minutes. Japan hit back immediately however as Amato Fakatava burst through for the try to level things up at 7-7. That’s how it remains midway through the first half.

(Getty Images)

Darcy Graham eyes World Cup tries as he and Duhan van der Merwe chase record

12:30 , Mike Jones

Fully-fit Darcy Graham declared that he and Duhan van der Merwe are intent on filling their boots at the World Cup as they chase down Scotland’s all-time try record.

The free-scoring Edinburgh pair have developed into two of the most dangerous wings in world rugby and are aiming to showcase their finishing ability on the biggest stage of all in France, with the formidable South Africans first up in Marseille on Sunday evening.

The recently-retired Stuart Hogg currently holds the Scottish record with 27 but Van Der Merwe has got himself up to joint-fifth with Tommy Seymour after scoring three in his last two matches to take his tally to 20, while Graham is seventh with 19 after scoring seven tries in his last four international outings.

Rugby World Cup 2023 squad guide: Players, fixtures and more

12:00 , Mike Jones

The Rugby World Cup starts on September 8 when host nation France take on New Zealand, in a match set to kick-start a thrilling competition.

An unbalanced draw sets up intrigue where sides other than the favourites of Ireland, France, New Zealand and South Africa could go further into the tournament than expected.

Here is a full guide to all the squads taking part in the tournament in France.

Stuart Hogg: Scotland can cause a stir in wide open Rugby World Cup

11:45 , Mike Jones

I’m massively excited for the World Cup. After announcing my retirement, this is the first opportunity I’ve ever had to be a genuine fan of rugby and see everything the tournament has to offer. A World Cup only comes around every four years. Everyone has been going hammer and tongs, knocking lumps out of each other to get to where they want to be.

There’s going to be an incredible amount of excitement and support across France. It’s a chance for rugby to really grow and show what a great sport it is. Admittedly, it has been struggling slightly – look at the Gallagher Premiership with three teams going bust. Rugby isn’t in a fantastic place by any stretch of the imagination, but this is a brilliant opportunity to put it back on the biggest stage and show what it is really about.

I’ve had so many different conversations about who is going to qualify from the groups and who is going to win, and every time I do, I change my mind – on everything. Ireland are in with a good chance. I think New Zealand will win the opening game this weekend but that will then galvanise the French to be bigger and better as the tournament goes on.

George Ford plays the pragmatist as England finally come to the boil in Marseille cauldron

11:30 , Mike Jones

After months of toil and trouble, it took a Marseille cauldron for England to find their magic brew. It may not prove the elixir of Rugby World Cup life but on a night that threatened disaster after Tom Curry’s third-minute sending off at a bubbling Stade Velodrome, England came to the boil.

The win was an odd concoction, a convincing final margin even with Argentina scoring the encounter’s only try two minutes from time. It was a night for leaders, and England’s stood up. Courtney Lawes led the defensive effort, Manu Tuilagi and Maro Itoje were back to their best. But it was George Ford, playing the pragmatist, who took control to kick England to a faith-restoring victory.

Ford’s 27 points came from nine strikes of his right boot, three drop goals, six from the tee. English fly halves tend to enjoy the World Cup stage, and Ford’s performance here was a display of command, correctness and clarity. Not all ills are cured, clearly, but how England needed this sort of showing, their fire finally burning in the south of France heat.

Evolved South Africa side bid to retain Rugby World Cup – but one factor might prevent them

11:15 , Mike Jones

A more emphatic declaration of World Cup intent there could not have been. As the All Blacks hauled themselves off the Twickenham pitch, battered, bruised and beaten by a record margin, South Africa were already looking at what was next. A fortnight before the tournament, and four years on from a triumph that united a nation, the world champion Springboks were back in business and had their eyes fixed squarely on a World Cup prize.

The 36-7 win counted for nothing tangible in the context of the tournament to come but the message was clear.

Ireland and France may have risen to form a leading quartet of contenders but the Webb Ellis Cup will not be prized easily out of South Africa’s hands.

How Scotland can overcome cruel luck to thrive at Rugby World Cup

11:00 , Mike Jones

Pessimism can sometimes seem to come a little too naturally to Scottish rugby fans, a certain fatalism worn almost as a badge of honour after too many days of disappointment and dejection, of squandered opportunities and wondering what might have been.

It perhaps feels somewhat appropriate, then, for Gregor Townsend to have assembled perhaps the finest side in the nation’s long rugby history and still know a second successive World Cup pool stage effort is on the cards if the tournament goes to form. Plenty has already been written about the lopsided draw but it feels particularly cruel to the Scots, inarguably among the top five sides in the world but drawn together with two of the four top favourites in the pool.

Townsend’s band of history makers have risen to new heights over these last four years, turning Calcutta Cup hope almost into expectation and building further through these last few months. Top to bottom, the likely 23 that will begin the tournament against South Africa in Marseille contains few clear weaknesses.

South Africa vs Scotland prediction

10:45 , Mike Jones

A close affair in the first half but South Africa will have the stamina in the second to ensure they start their World Cup defence with a hard fought for victory over Scotland.

South Africa 24-15 Scotland

South Africa vs Scotland line-ups

10:30 , Mike Jones

South Africa XV: Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk; Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi, Peter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Willie le Roux

Scotland XV: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie (captain), Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey,

Replacements: Dave Cherry, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Ali Price, Cameron Redpath, Ollie Smith

South Africa vs Scotland team news

10:15 , Mike Jones

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is back after recovering from knee surgery in April to be fit in time to lead his country for the World Cup. He made a successful return against Wales last month and is good to go for the tournament. However, the Springboks are without experienced fly-half Handre Pollard (calf injury) and centre Lukhanyo Am (knee) for the tournament as Boks coach Jacques Nienaber makes four changes to the side that dismantled the All Blacks in the warm-ups.

Cheslin Kolbe is on the wing at the expense of Makazole Mapimpi with centres Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel replacing Andre Esterhuizen and the injured Canan Moodie. Jasper Wiese is also named at No 8, with Duane Vermeulen on the bench.

Scotland have strengthened their scrum and made one back-line change from the 33-6 win over Georgia at Murrayfield as Zander Fagerson and Pierre Schoeman take over at prop from WP Nel and Jamie Bhatti respectively, with George Turner in at hooker in place of Dave Cherry. Veteran Richie Gray, who competed at the 2011 and 2015 World Cups but missed out on Japan four years ago, returns in the second row in place of Sam Skinner and former Australia international Jack Dempsey is picked ahead of Matt Fagerson at the base of the scrum

Blair Kinghorn at full back in place of Ollie Smith is the only other change meaning the centre combination of Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu continues.

How to watch South Africa vs Scotland

10:00 , Mike Jones

South Africa take on Scotland at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Sunday 10 September with kick-off at 4:45pm BST.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Rugby World Cup on ITV 1, with coverage on the channel starting from 3.55 pm. The match is also available to online for free via the ITV X website and app.

Darcy Graham passed fit for Scotland in World Cup opener against South Africa

Saturday 9 September 2023 17:21 , Sonia Twigg

Darcy Graham has been passed fit to start Scotland’s Rugby World Cup opener against South Africa on Sunday after his pre-tournament injury scare.

The 26-year-old Edinburgh wing – seventh on the national team’s all-time scoring list – missed the last warm-up match with a quad strain but, after coming through training in Nice this week, he has now been cleared to play.

Prop Zander Fagerson is also back in the team after being suspended for the last two summer Tests following his red card in the victory at home to France five weeks ago. The Glasgow front-rower goes into the match having played less than an hour of rugby since the end of last season.

Darcy Graham passed fit for Scotland in World Cup opener against South Africa