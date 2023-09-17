South Africa v Romania live: Springboks score four tries in first 12 minutes – latest updates

South Africa's Cobus Reinach scores their first try - Reuters/Stephane Mahe

02:22 PM BST

TRY DISALLOWED! 16 min SA 26 ROM 0

The two second rows detach from each other leaving a man offside in front of the ball carrier. In a word, it’s offside. I’ve heard clearer explanations from referees...

A let-off for Romania.

02:19 PM BST

SOUTH AFRICA TRY! 16 min SA 26 ROM 0

Sure enough, South Africa score. It’s not the prettiest lineout but van Staden goes over. It’s being checked by the TMO though...

02:18 PM BST

16 min SA 26 ROM 0

South Africa have a penalty and kick to the five-metre line. There’s an inevitability about what option they will take. Surely another try is coming...

02:17 PM BST

14 min SA 26 ROM 0

Now it’s Romania’s chance to get points on the board as they opt for the posts following a South Africa penalty at the breakdown.

The kick is from the 22 and out to the left, but Tevita Manumua slices well wide. That does not bode well...

02:16 PM BST

TRY SOUTH AFRICA! 11 min SA 26 ROM 0

Great work on the floor from Kwagga Smith to get a South Africa turnover.

Willemse gets the ball off the following ruck and puts in an outrageous sidestep, sending the Romania defender sprawling to the floor.

There’s no cover defense in sight, and Willimse runs in an easy try.

South Africa have a bonus point inside 12 minutes.

02:13 PM BST

TRY SOUTH AFRICA! 9 min SA 19 ROM 0

Romania lose the ball in broken play, and this spells danger for the Oaks.

South Africa pounce immediately, again through Reinach. The winger picks from the base of the ruck, shows a dummy, and he’s clean through to run-in from halfway.

South Africa have three tries inside 10 minutes. It could become a cricket score if things carry on like this...

02:11 PM BST

TRY SOUTH AFRICA! 6 min SA 12 ROM 0

South Africa in a dangerous position again here as they set a strong linout maul about 10 metres out.

They attack from the maul for one phase before throwing it out deep to Willie Le Roux.

The fullback runs diagonally to stretch the Romania defence, allowing Makazole Mapimpi an easy walk-in as he comes on a switch.

Willemse settles his nerves to kick the extras this time.

02:08 PM BST

TRY SOUTH AFRICA! 4 min SA 5 ROM 0

Talk about the power of the Springbok scrum!

They march Romania backwards and the ball squirts out to Cobus Reinach.

The lightning scrum-half snipes off the base and throws a dummy before going over with ease.

Willemse misses what should have been a fairly straightforward conversion though. That will concern South African fans, who have questioned the kicking ability of their fly-half options.

02:05 PM BST

4 min SA 0 ROM 0

South Africa show a brief flicker of the power they have at their disposal through a carry by Ox Nche.

They power inside the 22 but the ball is lost forwards.

The referee pulls it back for a scrum.

02:03 PM BST

1 min SA 0 ROM 0

And we’re off! South Africa, dressed in green, get us under way through the boot of Damian Willemse.

Romania, in yellow, gather inside their 22 and truck it up-field before clearing to touch.

But the kick goes straight out, so the Springboks will have a lineout just outside the Romania 22. A rooky error from Romania.

02:01 PM BST

The anthems

Rousing performances from both teams.

The tracksuits are off, and kick-off is just moments away!

02:00 PM BST

Injury update

Vincent Koch has pulled out in the warm-up so Trevor Nyakane comes off the bench to start at prop.

02:00 PM BST

South Africa select four scrum halves

Eagle-eyed viewer may have picked up that South Africa have selected four scrum halves in their match-day squad with Grant Williams and Cobus Reinach starting and Jaden Hendrikse as well as Faf de Klerk on the bench.

It’s not the first time coach Nienbar has thrown a surprise ingredient into his selection ideas pot in recent weeks after whipping up an 8-1 bench split against the All Black’s in the Springboks last warm-up game.

Those who saw Grant WIlliams run half the length of the field against Scotland will know that he isn’t short of a yard or two of pace on the wing.

It remains to be seen how Nienbar and fellow luminary Erasmus will deploy their other scrum-half options...

01:45 PM BST

The battle of the scrum

South Africa are a team who have something of a reputation for scrummaging.

It may therefore come as a surprise that this is an area of the game in which Romania hope to match the Boks this afternoon.

But that is exactly what Oaks prop Alexandru Gordas hopes to do after laying down the gauntlet earlier this week.

“We have analysed them, they have a strong pack and they have a good scrum, so we expect (it to be tough). But we are here to show our strength in the scrum too,” Gordas said.

“It is a great opportunity for us because we have a lot of young players in the scrum and we want to take this opportunity and show we are also strong like we have been in the past. We want to keep going.”

01:40 PM BST

And for Romania

Romania team guide

01:40 PM BST

Our experts' view on South Africa's record and prospects

South Africa team guide

01:38 PM BST

How will South Africa replace Marx?

South Africa’s hopes of defending their World Cup crown were hit by a tournament-ending injury to hooker Malcolm Marx earlier this week.

Since the news came out, the rugby ecosphere has been abuzz with speculation over who will be brought in to replace the burly hooker - regarded as one of the world’s best.

South Africa are light in the No 2 jersey, having named only two out-and-out hookers – Marx and Bongi Mbonambi – in their original 33-player. But head coach Nienbar and Svengali Rasie Erasmus have insisted the current crop of players can cover for Marx, leading to whisperings of a potential call-up for World Cup-winning fly-half Handre Pollard.

The Leicester 10 was initially left out of the Boks squad due to injury, but South Africa’s coaching team were watching him in action for Leicester Tigers in a friendly against Sale Sharks on Friday night.

“We haven’t made any decision yet, maybe something will come after this game (on Sunday against Romania),” Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick told reporters on Saturday.

Opinion in South Africa has become polarised over whether the side should add a second specialist number two or provide more surety from the kicking tee in what are likely to be tight knockout games should they advance from Pool B.

Check out Charles Richardson’s full report here to find out more about what the Springboks can do to solve their dilemma.

South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx has been ruled out the World Cup with an ACL injury - PA/David Davies

01:21 PM BST

The teams

South Africa:

Starting XV: 15-Willie Le Roux, 14-Grant Williams, 13-Canan Moodie, 12-Andre Esterhuizen, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Damian Willemse, 9-Cobus Reinach, 1-Ox Nche, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 3-Vincent Koch, 4-Jean Kleyn, 5-Marvin Orie, 6-Marco van Staden, 7-Kwagga Smith, 8-Duane Vermeulen

Replacements: 16-Deon Fourie, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Jasper Wiese, 21-Jaden Hendrikse, 22-Faf de Klerk, 23-Jesse Kriel

Romania:

Starting XV: 15-Marius Simionescu, 14-Tevita Manumua, 13-Jason Tomane, 12-Taylor Gontineac, 11-Nicolas Onutu, 10-Hinckley Vaovasa, 9-Gabriel Rupanu, 1-Iulian Hartig, 2-Ovidiu Cojocaru, 3-Alex Gordas, 4-Adrian Motoc, 5-Marius Iftimiciuc, 6-Andre Gorin, 7-Vlad Neculau, 8-Cristian Chirica

Replacements: 16-Rob Irimescu, 17-Alexandru Savin, 18-Thomas Cretu, 19-Stefan Iancu, 20-Damian Stratila, 21-Cristi Boboc, 22-Alin Conache, 23-Gabriel Pop

Referee: Mathieu Raynal

01:11 PM BST

South Africa coach: 'We should show Romania respect'

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of this afternoon’s Rugby World Cup Pool B clash between South Africa and Romania at Stade de Bordeaux.

These two proud rugby nations have met just once before in Test rugby when the Springboks won 21-8 at their home World Cup on their way to lifting the trophy for the first time in 1995.

Jacques Nienaber’s side come into this match off the back of a hard-fought victory against Scotland. The teams looked relatively even at the half-way point, but the arrival of the ‘bomb squad’ and some no-look kicking wizardry from fly-half Manie Libbok allowed the reigning champions to accelerate away to win 18-3.

The Springboks will be hoping to lay down a marker today after pool B rivals Ireland gave Romania an 82-8 drubbing last week, but they will look to do so with a much changed team.

A knee injury to Malcolm Marx in training earlier in the week that ruled the domineering hooker out the tournament added to Jacques Nienaber’s injury woes. Perhaps with that in mind, the Springbok coach has made 14 changes to his starting XV, with Damian Willemse the only player to keep his place - although the Stormers utility back starts at fly-half instead of full-back.

Romania, meanwhile, showed glimpses of genuine quality last weekend despite the emphatic scoreline, and even shocked Andy Farrell’s side into action with an early try. Going up against the first and second-ranked sides in the world in a week is as tough as it gets, but the Oaks will be out to impress against the Springboks this afternoon.

Head coach coach Eugen Apjok has made three changes, including a World Cup debut to flanker Andre Gorin at the age of 35.

Last week, Romania spoke of having nothing to lose. Ahead of today’s clash, Apjok said: “After the world number one team Ireland, then South Africa, second in the world and the world champions, you can only be enthusiastic.”

Addressing his team selection, South Africa coach Nienaber said: “We’re fully focused on Romania because we should show them that respect. It’s only the second time we’ve played them in a World Cup, so it’s a special game for us.

“The most important thing in terms of selection is making sure we prepare for and beat Romania, and we select a team that we feel is good enough to beat the opposition.

“There is a definite objective that we want in this game, and points difference might come into play in this pool, but the first thing is we need to back up the (opening win).”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.