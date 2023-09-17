South Africa v Romania LIVE: Rugby World Cup score and latest updates

(Getty Images)

South Africa will look to continue their impressive start to the Rugby World Cup as they face minnows Romania in Bordeaux this afternoon.

The Springboks laid down an early marker by shutting down Scotland 18-3 in their opening match in Pool B and the Oaks shouldn’t pose too big a problem, having been thrashed 82-8 by Ireland last weekend – although they did grab the opening try of the game.

South Africa did endure some bad news during the week as they suffered a major injury blow with hooker Malcolm Marx ruled out of the tournament with a torn ACL. Marx, one of the world’s best hookers, suffered the injury in training and is yet to be replaced in the 33-man squad.

South Africa vs Romania latest updates

South Africa face Romania in their second Rugby World Cup game live on ITV1

3’ - TRY! Reinach snipes over from the scrum (RSA 5-0 ROM)

7’ - TRY! Mapimpi goes over after a neat inside pass from Le Roux (RSA 12-0 ROM)

NO TRY! South Africa 26-0 Romania, 16 mins

14:21 , Luke Baker

Try number five for South Africa? A five-metre lineout, the driving maul gets rolling, Marco van Staden comes through the middle with the ball and rumbles over in the corner.

But it’s checked by the TMO and the two Springboks locks detach from each other and end up blocking the Romania defenders. So the score is chalked off and the Oaks can clear from the penalty

MISSED PENALTY! South Africa 26-0 Romania (Hinckley Vaovasa, 14 mins)

14:18 , Luke Baker

Oh no! Romania get a chance for some points on the board as the Boks are off their feet at a ruck on the 22 but Hinckley Vaovasa slides his penalty wide right.

That’s a shame for the Oaks

TRY! South Africa 26-0 Romania (Damian Willemse, 12 mins)

14:15 , Luke Baker

A bonus point sealed in just 11 mins and 15 seconds...

Kwagga Smith with a punishing carry, barrelling through defenders. Then a lovely bit of individualism from Damian Willemse and he shows and goes, scythes through the defensive line and glides in for the try.

Irrepressible from the Springboks so far.

TRY! South Africa 19-0 Romania (Cobus Reinach, 9 mins)

14:13 , Luke Baker

Oh dear. This is too easy for the Boks. Romania have absolute no defence around the base of a ruck, Cobus Reinach picks and goes, charges through a gaping hole in the middle of the defence with the slightest of dummies and races over the line.

Simply conversion for Willemse and it’s 19-0 inside 10 minutes. Reinach only needs one more try for that hat-trick we mentioned.

TRY! South Africa 12-0 Romania (Makazole Mapimpi, 7 mins)

14:09 , Luke Baker

The maul is actually well defended by Romania but South Africa go wide and Makazole Mapimpi scores.

Willemse fires a long pass out to Willie le Roux who draws two defenders and flicks out the back of his hand to Mapimpi to run inside and touch down. Lovely touch by Le Roux.

A seventh try in his seventh RWC appearance for the winger. This time Willemse nails the extras

South Africa 5-0 Romania, 5 mins

14:08 , Luke Baker

Romania off their feet at the breakdown and it’s another attacking opportunity for the Springboks as they boot to the corner.

Lineout secured and the maul sets up...

TRY! South Africa 5-0 Romania (Cobus Reinach, 3 mins)

14:06 , Luke Baker

That didn’t take long. The South Africa front row splinter their Romania opponents, Cobus Reinach picks up from the base, throws a dummy and darts over the line.

He scored a hat-trick in his last World Cup start, another today? Willemse misses the conversion wide to the left - that is a slight Achilles heel for the Boks.

South Africa 0-0 Romania, 2 mins

14:05 , Luke Baker

Some battering carries from the Boks, as you would expect - with Ox Nche driving defenders backwards.

Damian Willemse knocks on in contact but penalty coming and it’s a first scrum of the afternoon

South Africa 0-0 Romania, 2 mins

14:04 , Luke Baker

Not an ideal start from Romania as Marius Simionescu kicks out on the full from outside his own 22 and it’s an attacking lineout for South Africa. Nicely claimed and they’re into the 22 already

KICK-OFF! South Africa 0-0 Romania, 1 mins

14:02 , Luke Baker

And we’re off as Matthieu Raynal blows his whistle! Ireland beat Romania 82-8 a week ago, will South Africa match that today?

South Africa vs Romania

14:00 , Luke Baker

Anthems done. We’re about to get underway in Bordeaux. How many points can the Boks stick on the Oaks today?

South Africa vs Romania teams

13:57 , Luke Baker

A reminder of the team news. Although a late change for the Springboks as Vincent Koch has suffered an injury during warm-ups, so Trevor Nyakane comes off the bench to start at tighthead and Frans Malherbe comes on to the bench.

South Africa XV: 15-Willie Le Roux, 14-Grant Williams, 13-Canan Moodie, 12-Andre Esterhuizen, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Damian Willemse, 9- Cobus Reinach; 1-Ox Nche, 2-Mbongeni Mbonambi (c), 3-Trevor Nyakane, 4-Jean Kleyn, 5-Marvin Orie, 6-Marco van Staden, 7-Kwagga Smith, 8-Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16-Deon Fourie, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Frans Malherbe, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Jasper Wiese, 21-Jaden Hendrikse, 22-Faf de Klerk, 23-Jesse Kriel.

Romania XV: 15-Marius Simionescu, 14-Tevita Manumua, 13-Jason Tomane, 12-Taylor Gontineac, 11-Nicolas Onutu, 10-Hinckley Vaovasa, 9-Gabriel Rupanu; 1-Iulian Hartig, 2-Ovidiu Cojocaru, 3-Alexandru Gordas, 4-Adrian Motoc, 5-Marius Iftimiciuc, 6-Andre Gorin, 7-Vlad Neculau, 8-Cristi Chirica (c).

Replacements: 16-Robert Irimescu, 17-Alexandru Savin, 18-Thomas Cretu, 19-Stefan Iancu, 20-Damian Stratila, 21-Cristi Boboc, 22-Alin Conache, 23-Gabriel Pop.

South Africa vs Romania

13:53 , Luke Baker

The Boks fans are out in force ahead of this clash. We’re less than 10 minutes away from kick-off now.

(PA)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Springboks ready to take on Romania

13:42 , Luke Baker

South Africa train ahead of Romania match

13:10 , Luke Baker

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Romania team news

12:22 , Luke Baker

Romania head coach Eugen Apjok makes three changes from their 12-try defeat to Ireland last week. Stefan Iancu and Florian Rosu are replaced by Marius Iftimiciuc and Andre Gorin in the pack, while inside centre Taylor Gontineac replaces Fonovai Tangimana in the sole change to the back line.

Romania XV: 15-Marius Simionescu, 14-Tevita Manumua, 13-Jason Tomane, 12-Taylor Gontineac, 11-Nicolas Onutu, 10-Hinckley Vaovasa, 9-Gabriel Rupanu; 1-Iulian Hartig, 2-Ovidiu Cojocaru, 3-Alexandru Gordas, 4-Adrian Motoc, 5-Marius Iftimiciuc, 6-Andre Gorin, 7-Vlad Neculau, 8-Cristi Chirica (c).

Replacements: 16-Robert Irimescu, 17-Alexandru Savin, 18-Thomas Cretu, 19-Stefan Iancu, 20-Damian Stratila, 21-Cristi Boboc, 22-Alin Conache, 23-Gabriel Pop.

South Africa team news

12:14 , Luke Baker

South Africa suffered a huge injury loss in the week with starting hooker Malcolm Marx ruled out of the tournament having sustained a serious knee injury. There was concern, too, for Eben Etzebeth but the powerful second row appears to have only suffered a minor knock and is in contention for a return against Ireland next week.

On the field, Rassie Erasmus names 14 changes from his side that beat Scotland with Damian Willemse the only player to retain his spot from the startling line-up. Canan Moodie and Jean Kleyn return from injury while Bongi Mbonambi captains the side as he steps in to replace the injured Marx at hooker.

South Africa XV: 15-Willie Le Roux, 14-Grant Williams, 13-Canan Moodie, 12-Andre Esterhuizen, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Damian Willemse, 9- Cobus Reinach; 1-Ox Nche, 2-Mbongeni Mbonambi (c), 3-Vincent Koch, 4-Jean Kleyn, 5-Marvin Orie, 6-Marco van Staden, 7-Kwagga Smith, 8-Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16-Deon Fourie, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Jasper Wiese, 21-Jaden Hendrikse, 22-Faf de Klerk, 23-Jesse Kriel.

When is South Africa vs Romania and how can I watch it?

12:05 , Luke Baker

When is South Africa vs Romania?

South Africa vs Romania is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 17 September at the Stade de Bordeaux.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 1:30pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.

11:59 , Luke Baker

South Africa look to make it back-to-back wins in their quest to defend the Rugby World Cup as they take on Romania on Sunday.

The Springboks earned a hard-fought 18-3 win against Scotland to kick off their World Cup campaign in France and now turn their attention to the European minnows as they look to secure a bonus-point victory to put pressure on Pool B rivals Ireland.

Romania, meanwhile, head into this difficult encounter off the back of a thumping 82-8 defeat to Ireland on the opening weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know.

South Africa vs Romania

11:55 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of South Africa vs Romania at the Rugby World Cup.

The Springboks are looking to build on an impressive 18-3 win over Scotland in their opener, while the Oaks were humbled 82-8 by Ireland.

Stick with us for full coverage of the clash in Bordeaux.